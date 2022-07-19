ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Election denier makes Ohio ballot for secretary of state

Herald & Review
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A conservative podcaster who has embraced former President Donald Trump’s discredited claims that the 2020 election was stolen will be on the...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Computer outage affecting services at DMV, other agencies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The state of West Virginia continued working on resolving a computer systems outage Thursday that is affecting residents' access to services at several state agencies, including the Division of Motor Vehicles. West Virginia Department of Administration officials announced Wednesday afternoon that it is experiencing a...
TECHNOLOGY
Herald & Review

Working group begins reviewing 'a number of proposals' for Decatur ambulance services

DECATUR — A working group has begun reviewing "a number of proposals" to provide ambulance services to Decatur and Macon County, city officials confirmed Thursday. “We are happy with the quantity and quality of the interest and proposals we have received so far,” said city manager Scot Wrighton. “These are high-quality regional ambulance companies and we are confident they will be able to step in to provide protection for all citizens of Macon County.”
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

SC attorney pleads not guilty to killing wife, son

The once-powerful and now disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to murdering his wife and son 13 months ago. Prosecutors agreed to keep the evidence secret amid media attention. His defense said Murdaugh can't afford to post any bond and wants a speedy trial because "he believes the killer or killers are still at large." The prosecution said all evidence shows he was responsible for the fatal shootings. "The evidence in this case is substantial and it all points back to Alex Murdaugh. There is forensic evidence as well as other evidence of his guilt of these murders," said Creighton Waters, a deputy state attorney general. "Our response to that is he's wrong. And that's why a jury will sit in that jury box," defense lawyer Dick Harpootlian said. Murdaugh has been behind bars since October, charged with financial crimes and several other misdeeds that were uncovered after the killings of his wife Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, at the family's Colleton County hunting estate in June 2021. Murdaugh, 54, was indicted last week on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy