Election denier makes Ohio ballot for secretary of state

The once-powerful and now disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to murdering his wife and son 13 months ago. Prosecutors agreed to keep the evidence secret amid media attention. His defense said Murdaugh can't afford to post any bond and wants a speedy trial because "he believes the killer or killers are still at large." The prosecution said all evidence shows he was responsible for the fatal shootings. "The evidence in this case is substantial and it all points back to Alex Murdaugh. There is forensic evidence as well as other evidence of his guilt of these murders," said Creighton Waters, a deputy state attorney general. "Our response to that is he's wrong. And that's why a jury will sit in that jury box," defense lawyer Dick Harpootlian said. Murdaugh has been behind bars since October, charged with financial crimes and several other misdeeds that were uncovered after the killings of his wife Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, at the family's Colleton County hunting estate in June 2021. Murdaugh, 54, was indicted last week on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO