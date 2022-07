If you’re looking to wind down to some good ol’ bluegrass music, boy do I have the song for you. Bluegrass legend Dan Tyminski dropped a new EP titled One More Time Before You Go, a complete tribute EP to the late, great Tony Rice, who passed away back in 2020. In an effort to celebrate Rice’s life through his songs, Tyminski brought along other bluegrass greats like Jerry Douglas, Todd Phillips, Sam Bush, Josh Williams, Dailey & Vincent, Gaven […] The post Billy Strings & Dan Tyminski Team Up For Impressive Rendition “Where The Soul Of Man Never Dies” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 32 MINUTES AGO