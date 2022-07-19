Good Day Good Dog: Hank!

This question will probably be Googled thousands of times over the next few days. I guess I have to spell out why this is a question at all. It's a sports thing. Some guy from TCU claimed Lubbock was "the desert." If you'd like to get more in-depth on that topic and why cactus emojis and #lubbock are trending on Twitter, then it's best for my friend Rob Breaux to explain it all to you.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO