ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Good Day Good Dog: Hank!

By Kristin Carol
fox34.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From LAS:. Hank is a golden child! He is a...

www.fox34.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock veteran gets new reason to smile

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock veteran who was given a new reason to smile had her final appointment on Thursday. Nellie Hopson, 68, is a veteran of the United States Army and was surprised with life-changing surgery (full arch restoration) to give her a brand-new smile in the fall 2021.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock woman helps husband die by suicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Nicole Goin of Lubbock has pleaded guilty to helping her husband take his own life. She admitted to giving Matthew Goin, her husband, a lethal amount of sedatives. The story continues: Nicole Goin pleads guilty to helping her husband die by suicide. Carlos...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Texas Hunter’s Education Course at Lubbock Civic Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department will be conducting a Texas Hunter’s Education Course at the Silver Spur Gun and Blade Show scheduled for July 23-24, 2022 at the Lubbock Civic Center. The course will be on Saturday only and you must be registered to attend.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Lubbock, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
everythinglubbock.com

Does covering your AC with an umbrella help save money?

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Facebook post by the Corpus Christi Crónica/ Eric Tunchez went viral after it encouraged residents to cover their AC units with an umbrella to help save on costs. But several HVAC professionals have been skeptical over the advice. “It’s like the worst possible thing...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Texas Mutual awards Lubbock nonprofit $45K grant to keep kids in school

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Mutual has awarded over $3 million in grants to nonprofits all over Texas. One of those nonprofits is Lubbock’s Community in Schools. The nonprofit focuses on providing resources for students who are forced to choose between supporting their families and going to school. Eloisa...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog
FMX 94.5

Wolfforth’s Tumbleweed & Sage Need Your Help

How neat is it that I found out about this from Ralph's Records?. Our friends at Ralph's posted online about a fundraiser for Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse in Wolforth. I think really shows the quality of character at Ralph's to take a little time to support another small business. At...
WOLFFORTH, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

How Lubbock restaurants are operating post-pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas – It was this week last year, around 9,000 restaurants across Texas had permanently closed. Now, while things seem to be back to normal, restaurants are still struggling. After hurdling the obstacles of staffing and supply shortages, restaurants are now facing inflation and a tougher economy. Restaurants have said that some of that […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Is Lubbock, Texas Actually A Desert?

This question will probably be Googled thousands of times over the next few days. I guess I have to spell out why this is a question at all. It's a sports thing. Some guy from TCU claimed Lubbock was "the desert." If you'd like to get more in-depth on that topic and why cactus emojis and #lubbock are trending on Twitter, then it's best for my friend Rob Breaux to explain it all to you.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
kfmx.com

Lubbock’s Insane Garage Sale Rules

Just about every weekend in Lubbock you can drive around the city and see garage sales happening. Let's be honest, people have a lot of junk... sorry, old treasures, that eventually they want to get rid of but also make a little money back. While some may turn to Facebook...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Magnet Fishing in Lubbock Lake Yields Some Pretty Weird Stuff

Magnet fishing has become pretty popular in the Lubbock area. If you aren't familiar with it, it's when you throw a magnet tied to a rope in the lake and then drag it back in and see what you come up with. Bumpers, old car parts, cutlery... you might even find a murder weapon disposed of years ago and help solve a crime. You never quite know what's down there.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Power restored in North Lubbock after motorist hits pole

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light is working to restore power to about 800 customers in North Lubbock after a motorist hit a pole on Thursday afternoon. They posted this announcement to Facebook at 5 p.m.:. “A motorist crashed into a power pole next to Alamo Drafthouse, knocking...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

The South Plains Mall Is Kind Of Depressing…

I don't go to the mall too much since it's usually just way too much stimulation for my silly little brain, but after having been recently, I was left with a really weird vibe from the place. There's not much to do in Lubbock. This is what anyone who's been...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One Tech grad is permanently sticking it to the man

LUBBOCK, Texas — A new movement is afoot for Texas Tech fans; the cactus went from a way to poke fun at a rival throwing shade to a symbol of unity and pride for Red Raider Nation. On Monday, TCU Recruiting Coordinator and Offensive analyst Bryan Carrington tweeted a...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Beto O’Rourke draws crowd of 1,000 in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — More than 1,000 people attended Beto O’Rourke’s town hall meeting at the Science Spectrum Thursday evening, according to official counts by their campaign. The showing was the largest Lubbock crowd yet for the Democratic candidate for governor, who also hosted town halls in December...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy