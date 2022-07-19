ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

Distractify
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go...

Maria Alonso
3d ago

I still can’t believe his mother. He told her he had sold a house? She asked him how much did he make? He told her around $10,000 she said now u could take me to the USA? Wow! She is all about the money. Instead of saying I’m proud of you. Goldiger🧟

Nancy
3d ago

why wouldn't Chantel take the money. she's the only one who has bringing in the $$. she was probably afraid he'd buy his mother a new car..

TBM1908
2d ago

I'm really saddened by their divorce but I saw it coming. Pedro has changed since he started selling real estate. Chantel is tired when she gets off of work as a nurse she probably doing 12 hour shifts a day. I do however believe Pedro had an affair. His coworker(s) gave Chantel the look of death when she enter the after work dining spot. It was obvious that they disliked her !

