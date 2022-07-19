14 Vintage Clothing Shops in SF Where You Can Find The Perfect Retro Look

Vintage clothing is always in. Whether you’re trying to channel the bright ’80s vibe of Stranger Things, nail that ’60s Summer of Love look, or want to step into a hip speakeasy in your best ’20s flapper dress, San Francisco has a vintage clothing store for that.

1. Body Philosophy Club

@body.philosophy.club on Instagram

This little vintage shop specializes in sourcing clothes from a 50-mile radius of SF with a focus on natural fibers, with some exceptions for amazing polyesters. B.P.C. was started as an exploration of how we respond to being clothed and how the right clothing can help us feel more comfortable in our own bodies.

Location: 211 Hugo St., San Francisco

2. No Shop

@no_shop on Instagram

No is a small but mighty vintage clothing shop, featuring lots of great basics, denim, oversized jackets, and tons of plants that give it a cool loft apartment vibe. No’s highly curated and fairly priced offerings feature lots of bright colors and patterns, ranging from classics to more eccentric looks.

Location: 389 Valencia St., San Francisco

3. ReLove

@shoprelove on Instagram

ReLove is a re-sale boutique with a motto of “more style, less waste”. They stand against the excess consumption of poorly made clothing, encouraging you to buy quality pieces that make you, and the environment, feel good. Here, you’ll find a curated mix of vintage, designer, and independent labels. They pride themselves on getting to know their customers personally and gently pushing you beyond your style limits.

Location: 1815 Polk St., San Francisco

4. Afterlife Collective

@shoptimeandspace on Instagram

Located in the heart of the Mission District, Afterlife is cool and casual with a huge stock of tees, denim, jewelry, and more from an expanding team of vintage clothing vendors.

Location: 541 Valencia St., San Francisco

5. Relic Vintage

@relicvintage on Instagram

Focused on’20s-’60s fashion, this high-end vintage clothing shop prides itself on head-to-toe era-specific styling. Relic also has a wealth of experience with vintage fabrics offering repair and tailoring along with their extensive vintage collection.

Location: 1475 Haight St, San Francisco

6. Held Over

@heldovervintage on Instagram

Held Over sets itself apart with a strong focus on vintage European fashion, along with substantial American classic vintage offerings. Broken down into refreshingly specific sections like “1960s formal,” “1980s Prom,” or just “Long and Groovy,” the racks are easy to navigate. They’ve been in business since the ’70s and are one of the oldest vintage stores in SF.

Location: 1543 Haight St, San Francisco

7. Indigo Vintage Cooperative

@indigovtg on Instagram

As a vintage clothing cooperative, each rack at Indigo is managed and curated by a different collector representing a unique perspective on vintage. Some focus on styles like western wear or streetwear, while other racks focus on specific decades and eras. The staff has a discerning eye for style and trend, and the clothes reflect this careful curation.

Location: 1649 Haight St, San Francisco

8. Trove

Image courtesy of Grant MacHamer

Specializing in vintage t-shirts, Trove is passionate about supporting local artists and has created a welcoming space with a casual clubhouse vibe. Trove has a wealth of Grateful Dead shirts along with nostalgic sports, television/film, and rare band tees that can range from $7 to $300+. Serious collectors and casual shoppers are equally at home here.

Location: 1780 Haight St, San Francisco

9. General Store

@generalstore on Instagram

With shops in LA and SF, General Store seamlessly blends vintage and modern fashion and home goods with a focus on thoughtful, functional design. Their Ocean Beach shop is a warm and welcoming gathering place for anyone who wanders in. Curated, minimalist, and ever-evolving.

Location: 4035 Judah Street, San Francisco

10. Blue Bin Vintage

@bluebinvintage on Instagram

One of the newest vintage shops on Haight St, Blue Bin features plenty of classic ’60s-’80s vintage, but with a heavy focus on ’90s and ’00s style. Comfy couches, ’90s hip hop, and a Space Jam-era Michael Jordan poster, help to set the ’90s mood. Clothes are organized by era to give you the ability to pinpoint a style and vibe that they can relate to. Whether it’s ‘69 or Y2K.

Location: 1525 Haight St., San Francisco

11. Sui Generis Consignment

@suigeneris.sf on Instagram

Located in the Castro District, Sui Generis offers designer consignment, featuring classic designers like Louis Vuitton, Comme des Garcons, Prada, Gucci, and more. The pieces that they choose to showcase are exquisite, fashionable, and decidedly high-end. They feature a blend of exceptional vintage and emerging designers.

Location: 2231 Market St, San Francisco

12. Vacation

@vacationsf on Instagram

Vacation is famous for its exquisite clothes, effortless indie vibe, and history of hosting live music. Vacation is fun! Their colorful and beautifully styled location in North Beach is worth the visit alone. You might come across a ‘70s Halston gown, a ‘40s swimsuit (made famous by Marylin Monroe), or a vintage Bob Dylan t-shirt.

Location: 1499 Grant Ave., San Francisco

13. Love Street Vintage

@lovestreetsf on Instagram

This former Haight-Ashbury vintage shop moved to a decidedly less hectic corner in the Richmond District a few years ago. They have a knack for vintage Western/Southwest looks, with plenty of stunning vintage pieces from across the globe.

Location: 1801 Balboa Street, San Francisco

14. Decades of Fashion

@decadesoffashionsf via Instagram

You could easily, and understandably, mistake this business for a fashion museum. Decades of Fashion prides itself on “100 years of fashion,” stretching from the 1890s to the 1980s. Whether you’re in need of a retro look for a themed party or are simply a vintage fashion enthusiast, you’ll find something that suits you.

Location: 1653 Haight St, San Francisco

Featured Image: @vacationssf on Instagram