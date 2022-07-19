UA hosting free webinar on drought for cattle producers

Photo courtesy UA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Experts with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will host a free webinar on July 21 to offer guidance to Arkansas cattle producers struggling with drought.

The free webinar will be offered from 6-8 p.m. on July 21 via Zoom. Registration is required and available at https://bit.ly/drought-webinar. A recording will be made available later for those unable to attend.

Topics and speakers are scheduled to include:

Livestock economics: James Mitchell, livestock economist

Forage management: John Jennings, forage agronomist

Beef management: Daniel Rivera, director of the Southwest Research and Extension Center

Fall armyworm and stem maggot control: Kelly Loftin, entomologist

Farm and farm family stress: Brittney Schrick, family life specialist

Resources for managing cattle during drought are available on the Cooperative Extension Service website at https://bit.ly/managing-cattle. For more info on what to do in a drought, please visit https://bit.ly/AR-drought-resources-22.