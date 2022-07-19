ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Day” game were:

5-3-5-3, WB:

(five, three, five, three; WB: zero)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut Lottery#The Connecticut Lottery#Wb
NewsTimes

$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut remains unclaimed

A $2 million Powerball was sold to a Connecticut resident during Saturday's drawing. The Powerball ticket was purchased at the Shell station on Waterbury Road in Prospect. The winning ticket correctly matched the winning numbers of 3-18-23-32-57 but failed to get the Powerball number of 21. Additionally, the ticket had a Power Play of 2x.
Daily Voice

$1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold In NJ

A winning lottery ticket good for $1 million from the Friday, July 22 Mega Millions drawing was sold in New Jersey, lottery officials said. Officials did not announce exactly where the ticket was sold. The winning numbers were 14, 40, 60, 64 and 66. The Mega Ball drawn was 16...
LOTTERY
WKSS KISS 95-7

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Connecticut

Newington is the most supernatural city in Connecticut, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Newington was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Bay State with 50 reported total sightings, including one...
FOX 61

CT COVID-19 Updates: 7-day average positivity rate 10.59%

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday, July 21, the state's COVID-19 statistics over the past seven days. Over the past week, 4,299 PCR.NAAT tests were positive out of 40.595. This yields a positivity rate of 10.59%. Over the past week, there have been 19 more hospitalizations, with...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

First Lady Touches Down at Tweed

First lady Dr. Jill Biden was in Connecticut on July 20 with U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel A. Cardona to visit the Horizons program at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven. The duo flew into Tweed New Haven airport, touching down at 12:30 p.m. before hopping into waiting SUVs. According to an itinerary issued by the Department of Education, Biden and Cardona were traveling to summer learning programs in Connecticut, Georgia, and Michigan that are using funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to address the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on students’ academic and mental health needs.
NBC Connecticut

Gas Prices Below $4 at Some Connecticut Stations

Connecticut has finally broken through the $4 mark when it comes to gas prices. Drivers can find some stations selling gas for $3.99 or lower. And while most places are still above that, prices are coming down across the board. “I’ve seen it go from $4.60 to $3.99. So that’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in August

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants across Connecticut, from a Latin-influenced eatery by an internationally-renowned chef in Greenwich to a "pay what you can" social enterprise restaurant in Hartford. Happy Monkey. Greenwich. Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened Happy Monkey, his...
GREENWICH, CT
WKSS KISS 95-7

This Is The Most Famous Band From Connecticut

The Carpenters are being credited as the most famous band to be formed in the state of Connecticut. Insider put together a list of the most famous bands from every state, which included the legendary sibling duo as Connecticut's top choice. "Brother and sister team Richard and Karen Carpenter, who...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

2 babies killed as tree falls in Alabama, 1 dead in Maine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two babies were killed when a huge tree crashed into a home during a storm with wind gusts near 50 mph (80 kph) in Alabama, and officials said a third child was killed by a falling tree in Maine. Jalaia Ford, 3 months old, and Journee Jones, 11 months old, were taken to a hospital in Birmingham after the tree struck the home on Thursday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office told news outlets. At least three other people were injured, including an 11-year-old, and rescuers had a tough time getting everyone out because of the extent of damage, said Sebastian Carrillo, a battalion chief with Birmingham Fire and Rescue. “Because the structure is so unstable every time we move a foot the structure underneath is shifting. So we’re having to stabilize the structure as we move in, and it’s just really time consuming,” said Carrillo.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy