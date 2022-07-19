ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third-grader’s invention takes him to worldwide competition

By Todd Guild
Cover picture for the articleWATSONVILLE—The spark for Kristopher Neil Bayog’s award-winning invention occurred when his grandmother—who suffered from dementia—got briefly separated from the family at a crowded graduation ceremony. The Bradley Elementary School third-grader’s idea was cemented when he saw his father locate his car using the remote key...

District 4 Dairy Princess, alternates crowned

Ellie Dyt knows a lot more about the California Dairy Industry than most seventeen-year-old high schoolers. Dyt was raised on a dairy farm her whole life in the small town of Crows Landing, home to thousands of dairy cows, gaining first-hand experience by working there with her three sisters. She is fourth generation in the industry—her great-grandparents farmed in The Netherlands before immigrating to California.
Philanthropists give biggest donation ever to Los Gatos art institution

New Museum Los Gatos announced July 11 that it received an unprecedented $1 million gift—the largest donation in the history of the organization. The gift was made by Los Gatos philanthropists and longtime NUMU supporters Mike and Alyce Parsons. The donation will establish the “Mike and Alyce Parsons Art...
Guy George selected as Farmer of the Year

WATSONVILLE—Guy George has been selected as the 2022 Farmer of the Year by the Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau. The annual award is presented to farmer(s) who have contributed “beyond their normal farming duties to help the community,” according to SCFB. George has been farming in Santa...
Watsonville Center for the Arts is the culmination of years of work

WATSONVILLE—A new arts and culture hub will soon open in downtown Watsonville, acting as a home base for a number of longstanding organizations, education programs and more. Watsonville Center for the Arts, 375 Main St., is the culmination of decades of work by local groups who say they have longed to have such a space in South County.
Wharf to Wharf Race returns after two-year hiatus

CAPITOLA—The Wharf to Wharf Race is back in action this weekend in Santa Cruz County for the first time since 2019. On Sunday, participants will be able to gather around Beach and Cliff streets near the Santa Cruz Wharf for the 50th running of the event. The race is...
New Watsonville city manager meets community

WATSONVILLE—Dozens of City of Watsonville employees, Watsonville residents, community organizers, elected leaders and nonprofit chiefs cycled through the Community Room at the Civic Plaza to welcome new city manager Rene Mendez on Wednesday evening. Mendez, who took over as the city’s chief executive on July 1, said that the...
Found Treasure: Veggie Torta at La Plaza Bakery

Then the first torta of my existence hit my face hole. A portal to unfound flavor opened forever. I remember where it happened, namely a street corner north of Ensenada. It didn’t matter that I had spent two decades on the planet without testing the Mexican-style sandwich. The key...
Santa Cruz Mountain Sol Festival 2022

JamBase is pleased to give away one (1) pair of festival passes for Santa Cruz Mountain Sol Festival happening Sept 17-18 in Felton, CA. Enter by Aug 15, 2022 for a chance to win.
'Like a family': Sí Se Puede, an addiction recovery beacon in Watsonville, looks to meet expanding need

For three decades, a single-story house — the state's first bilingual recovery program of its kind — that sits on a quiet street in the middle of Watsonville has helped men heal their addictions. Many have gone on to successful lives and careers; others couldn't outrun their demons. But those who have dedicated their lives to creating a brotherhood of recovery at the Sí Se Puede residential treatment program realize they are making a significant difference for the Latino population of South County.
Monterey County to hold in-person job fair

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) If you're looking for a new job or career, county employers are looking to fill open positions. The Monterey County Workforce Developments Board will be holding an in-person job fair. The event will be held on August 17th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 344...
Ask Lookout: Are there any big plans for that empty lot at 41st and Soquel?

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. If you find yourself staring at brake lights at the intersection of 41st Avenue and Soquel Drive and your eyes begin to wander, you might have noticed a big, empty parcel, weeds now growing amid a few small dilapidated structures and beat-up cars.
Local group to honor late friend with golf tournament

SANTA CRUZ—David Rose was a local renowned general surgeon who passed away nearly two years ago. His former colleague and close friend George Mendoza couldn’t do anything to honor him due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On Saturday, he’ll get a chance to pay tribute to his former golfing...
Bloom Energy Celebrates Grand Opening of Fremont Multi-Gigawatt Factory, Adding Hundreds of New Clean Energy Jobs

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) today announced the grand opening of its multi-gigawatt Fremont, California manufacturing plant. The newly operational, state-of-the-art 164,000 square foot facility, representing a $200 million investment, follows recent expansion of the company’s global headquarters in San Jose as well as the opening of a new research and technical center and a global hydrogen development facility in Fremont. Bloom’s expanded footprint, now more than 524,000 square feet, is expected to create more than 400 clean energy jobs by year-end, bringing Bloom’s California headcount to nearly 2,000. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720006042/en/ Elected officials join Bloom Energy CEO KR Sridhar and Governor Gavin Newsom at the opening of the Bloom Energy Fremont Manufacturing Plant. (From left to right: Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert, Fremont Mayor Lily Mei, Governor Gavin Newsom, Bloom Energy Founder, Chairman, and CEO KR Sridhar, State Senator Nancy Skinner, and State Senator Bob Wieckowski.) (Photo: Business Wire)
