ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Christie’s Is Launching A Venture Fund Targeting Tech Companies With Art Impact

By Shanti Escalante-De Mattei
ARTnews
ARTnews
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lgYL9_0glC3Jgv00

Click here to read the full article.

Christie’s announced Monday that it has launched Christie’s Ventures, an investment fund that will target emerging tech companies whose product could have an impact on the art market. While Christie’s would not disclose the exact amount of the fund, a representative offered a ballpark figure of “several million dollars.”

The auction house was one of the very first art institutions to understand the impact that NFTs could have on the art market and quickly arranged NFT sales that would end up profoundly changing the auction house and the larger art market. Of particular note is the March 2021 sale of digital artist Beeple’s art work Everydays: The First 5,000 Days , which sold for a record breaking $69.3 million .

“Because of Beeple, we got a front row seat at what was being built technologically, from some of the people in this very room,” Devang Thakkar, the Global Head of Christie’s Ventures, told ARTnews during Christie’s Art + Tech Summit Tuesday, at which several Web3 founders and leaders were present.

Though some might think it strange that an auction house would launch a venture fund, Thakkar noted that Christie’s has long been forward thinking in its adoption of emerging technologies.

“We’ve been at the forefront of technology for a long time, for example we’ve had live auctions where you can bid from your phone. Then our thinking shifted over the pandemic,” said Thakkar. “We decided, we can’t just take what someone builds and plug it in, if we want something that is very customized, we should actually take an investment position and guide the founders to make something that is the right thing for the art market.”

Christie’s Ventures has already made its first investment, a Web3 company called LayerZero Labs, which provides a protocal that allows different blockchains — such as Ethereum and, say, Tezos — to communicate and work together.

Thakkar explained that Christie’s Ventures will invest beyond Web3 start ups.

“We have three pillars we’re looking at, one of which is Web3,” said Thakkar. “One of the other pillars is investing in better ways of viewing art, that is, technology that improves how you consume art. The third pillar is around the financial innovation in the art market, technology that makes it easier to actually acquire art objects.”

Christie’s new venture fund launches amidst the onset of a crypto winter where the price of ether and bitcoin have nearly halved in the last six months. NFT platform OpenSea announced layoffs of 20% last week, while crypto startups like Coinbase, crypto.com, and Gemini all announced layoffs in June.

Despite the downturn, Christie’s is clearly signaling that technology will continue to play an ever increasing role in the art market.

More from ARTnews.com
Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
ARTnews

Earliest Known Depictions of Two Biblical Heroines Found in an Ancient Synagogue

Click here to read the full article. Mosaics depicting the biblical heroines Deborah and Jael were uncovered by archaeologists in an ancient Jewish synagogue at Huqoq in Galilee, Israel. According to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-Chapel Hill), which announced the find last week, these nearly 1,600-year-old mosaics are the first known depictions of the figures as described in the book of Judges. The agricultural village Huqoq, near the sea of Galilee, features in the Hebrew Bible. An excavation project has been ongoing there since 2011, wherein archaeologists have focused their efforts on a synagogue from the late...
RELIGION
ARTnews

Perfectly Preserved Ancient Wooden Sculpture Found in Peru

Click here to read the full article. A wooden sculpture was unearthed at Chan Chan, the capital of the Chimú Kingdom, late last month, the Peruvian cultural ministry announced in a statement. The sculpture is one of the oldest found at the site and appears to be “in a perfect state of preservation.” Chan Chan, meaning Sun Sun, was a large adobe city spanning roughly seven and a half miles, making it one of the largest pre-Columbian sites in South America. The city included nine rectangular complexes, each with their own temples, reservoirs, cemeteries, plazas, storefronts, and elite residences. Having emerged in...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Damien Hirst
Business Insider

Leaked documents show SoftBank-backed startup Fabric pulled an employee stock-buyback program due to market conditions soon after executives tried to unload shares

Ten days later, the firm pulled the offer, citing "unpredictable market conditions."The firm has raised $293.5 million since 2020, most recently at a $1.5 billion valuation. On May 15, the $1.5 billion startup Fabric announced an internal program to help eligible employees sell some of their private shares in the company. This sort of program, known in the industry as a tender offer, is a common way for startups to allow their employees to cash out some of their vested equity an opportunity for a large payday that rarely happens unless a startup goes public or gets acquired.
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Polygon launches Nightfall to provide enterprise solutions via ZKP tech

Polygon‘s Head of Enterprise, Antoni Martin, gave the keynote speech at the 2022 EY Global Blockchain Summit and introduced Polygon Nightfall, the company’s new zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) solution that offers privacy for companies that want to use Ethereum blockchain. According to Martin’s speech, Polygon Nightfall produces eight times...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Crypto and VC giant a16z is ditching its Silicon Valley HQ, saying the region’s ‘network effect’ is no longer worth it: ‘Our headquarters will be in the cloud’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Well-known venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz is ditching its Silicon Valley headquarters and going all-in on remote work, one of the most high-profile examples of the pandemic's profound impact shaking up longstanding tech industry norms.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Is Solana (SOL) a Good Investment?

Decided SOL is a good investment? You can get SOL on Coinbase today!. Decentralized finance (DeFi) is becoming increasingly popular. Many believe that DeFi is where a majority of the uses for crypto can be created. However, some blockchains, such as Ethereum, that allow for the use of DeFi protocols have issues with transaction fees and scalability.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Auction#Art Market#Tech Companies#Christie S Ventures#Nft
ARTnews

Archaeologists Unearth Roman Mosaic in Rural British Town

Click here to read the full article. In 1963, a British blacksmith discovered a massive, nearly complete Roman mosaic pavement at Hinton St Mary in the region of Dorset. It was considered one of a kind, with a pristine portrait of Jesus Christ at its center, until recently, when a second mosaic was unearthed at the site. The second mosaic was found in a Roman building during a new round of excavations commissioned by the British Museum. It features a black, white, and red tesserae, however the design has badly suffered from centuries of ploughing the farmland. Archaeologists also unearthed thousands...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Cyprus Opens Its First Underwater Archaeological Park at a 2,000-year-old Ancient Port

Click here to read the full article. Cyprus’ first underwater archaeological park opened to the public last week. Located near the ancient city of Amathus, the park showcases one of the eastern Mediterranean’s best preserved ancient harbors. Though the origins of Amathus remain unclear, it is believed to have been settled by the Eteocyprians around 1100 BCE. At different times, the settlement was passed among the Greeks, the Phoenicians, the Persians, the Ptolemies, and the Romans. During the Roman era, the ancient city became the capital of one of the four regions of Cyprus. Amathus became a seat of the Christian...
WORLD
ARTnews

Archaeologists Find ‘Important’ 2,500-year-old Tomb of Ancient Egyptian General Near Giza

A group of archaeologists have uncovered the tomb of an ancient Egyptian general at a site south of Giza, in a find that experts in the country have hailed as major. The tomb in Abusir once belonged to Wahibre-mery-Neith, who once led a group of foreign soldiers during a period when Egypt’s empire was expanding. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities said that the tomb dates to sometime between the 26th and 27th dynasties, putting it just before 500 B.C.E.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Ethereum
ARTnews

British Museum Urged By Union to Remain Closed Throughout U.K.’s Unprecedented Heat Wave

Click here to read the full article. Airport tarmacs are melting, air conditioner sales are skyrocketing, and people have been advised not to travel unless necessary as the United Kingdom breaks its highest temperature ever recorded. The heatwave is testing England’s infrastructure and spurring unprecedented safety measures at some art institutions. On Monday and Tuesday, the British Museum temporarily closed its upper galleries “to ensure the comfort and safety of staff and visitors,” it said in a statement. The museum also agreed to reduce its operating hours following pressure from their staff union, the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) said Monday...
MUSEUMS
Vibe

Black Thought To Aid Black Entrepreneurs As Venture Capital Firm General Partner

Black Thought is taking his attention to detail on the stage to the ever-changing world of finance. And he plans to aid the Black community in the process. The Roots frontman announced his new venture on Instagram, revealing he has joined the venture capital firm Impellent Ventures as a general partner. In a move that will help diversify his portfolio, Black Thought’s mission in his newly appointed role is to demystify the world of finances and bridge the gap for Black entrepreneurs.
ECONOMY
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Payments More Popular in LATAM and EMEA Countries (Report)

LATAM and EMEA are the regions where most cryptocurrency payments were transacted during the first half of 2022, Deel’s research revealed. According to a study carried out by the global hiring platform Deel, residents of Latin American nations are most likely to say “yes” to receiving salaries in cryptocurrencies. Citizens of the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) area ranked second.
MARKETS
ARTnews

X-Ray Reveals Hidden van Gogh Self-Portrait, Frick Will Stage Barkley L. Hendricks Show, and More: Morning Links for July 14, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HISTORY’S MYSTERIES, PART I. Yesterday brought news of researchers at a museum in Israel discovering three sketches by Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of a painting of a nude woman that he made in 1908. Now, experts at the National Galleries of Scotland have revealed that they X-rayed a Vincent Van Gogh portrait of a woman from its collection and found a self-portrait of the artist on its back, BBC News reports. The self-portrait is currently obscured by cardboard that was glued to the verso of the 1885 work. Staffers said that it...
VISUAL ART
Fortune

Venture capital is hard–and it’s supposed to be

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It may be blockbuster season at the movies, but over in the fintech investment space, the season for mega deals has passed. After yet another year of record-breaking funding—2021 saw $621 billion in global venture capital financing, easily doubling the previous high—the easy money of boom days is gone.
MARKETS
ARTnews

Artist Award Roundup: Saudi Arabia Launches Major Photography Prize, Ellsworth Kelly Award Goes to Frist Art Museum, and More

Click here to read the full article. The Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia will launch a new annual competition called the Kingdom Photography Award. With a pool of Saudi riyal of 400,000 ($106,550), the prize will be given into several categories, and the first edition will focus on the coastal city of Al Wajh. The Professional Grant will be open to established international photographres who can submit work in three categories: underwater photography, coastal photography, and urban environment. The Discovery Competition will be open to emerging photographers from Saudi Arabia, from which 21 finalists will be chosen. All of...
PHOTOGRAPHY
ARTnews

ARTnews

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy