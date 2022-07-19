Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:
7-0-0-0, FB: 5
(seven, zero, zero, zero; FB: five)
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:
7-0-0-0, FB: 5
(seven, zero, zero, zero; FB: five)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0