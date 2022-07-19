CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
03-10-18-19-34
(three, ten, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-four)
Lotto
03-13-15-18-31-40
(three, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-one, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $1,700,000
Lucky For Life
02-08-19-25-43, Lucky Ball: 17
(two, eight, nineteen, twenty-five, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Mega Millions
02-31-32-37-70, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3
(two, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $630,000,000
Play3 Day
3-5-5, WB: 4
(three, five, five; WB: four)
Play3 Night
0-8-9, WB: 1
(zero, eight, nine; WB: one)
Play4 Day
5-3-5-3, WB:
(five, three, five, three; WB: zero)
Play4 Night
2-0-6-9, WB: 4
(two, zero, six, nine; WB: four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 101,000,000
