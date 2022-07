In 1869, three Boston businessmen with abolitionist ideals chartered Boston University, envisioning an inclusive, forward-thinking university. In 1872, the School of Law opened its doors, admitting qualified students regardless of race, gender, or religion. Numerous legal and societal pioneers have emerged over the years. Today, under the leadership of Dean Angela Onwuachi-Willig, the School of Law continues to strive to meet that promise of an inclusive and equitable culture, and is home to more than 1,100 students and more than 160 faculty members.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO