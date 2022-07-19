'Johnny Depp Shot' for Men Feeling 'Unsafe' at Bar Sparks Controversy
"I do agree that everyone should have access to a discreet system by which they can alert the bartender for help," one user...www.newsweek.com
"I do agree that everyone should have access to a discreet system by which they can alert the bartender for help," one user...www.newsweek.com
with as crazy as some females are nowadays, I agree with it.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 5