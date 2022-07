Blockchain technologies and NFTs are not welcome in or around Minecraft, developer Mojang said Wednesday, in a statement that outlined the developer’s stance on how users can and (for the most part) cannot use their game. Mojang cited numerous concerns related to NFTs and using Minecraft to create and distribute them, including security issues, fraud, and establishing a precedent of haves and have-nots on Minecraft servers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO