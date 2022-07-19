ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea close to agreeing fee for Koundé but may face Barcelona competition

By Jacob Steinberg
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dkRCY_0glC2CY300
Jules Koundé, as a right-sided centre-back, would be seen by Chelsea as a replacement for Andreas Christensen.

Chelsea are close to agreeing a fee with Sevilla for Jules Koundé but they could face competition for the French centre-back from Barcelona.

Thomas Tuchel is focusing on strengthening his defence and wants more additions after the arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli last week. Chelsea have targeted Koundé since last summer and are hopeful of buying him.

Tuchel is looking to bring in three centre-backs. Chelsea have missed out on signing Nathan Aké from Manchester City but have held talks with Paris Saint-Germain about Presnel Kimpembe and are monitoring RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol. Kimpembe and Gvardiol would fill the left-sided centre-back role vacated by Antonio Rüdiger, who has joined Real Madrid.

Koundé, who is understood to have agreed personal terms with Chelsea, is a right-sided centre-back and would be a replacement for Andreas Christensen after the Dane’s move to Barcelona.

It is believed Sevilla could accept €60m for Koundé, who can also play as a right-back or a right wing-back. However Chelsea could need to fight off interest in the France international from Barça, who beat Tuchel’s side to the signing of Raphinha from Leeds.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

Chelsea missed out on Koundé after failing to agree a fee with Sevilla last summer. If the 23-year-old moves to Stamford Bridge it could allow Tuchel to let César Azpilicueta leave. Barcelona want the Chelsea captain.

Chelsea’s owners want to back Tuchel. They strengthened the attack by buying Raheem Sterling from City in a deal worth up to £50m.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Chelsea vow not to let César Azpilicueta join Barcelona for cut-price fee

Thomas Tuchel said he understands César Azpilicueta’s desire to join Barcelona, but added that Chelsea will not allow the defender to leave for a cut-price fee. Azpilicueta, whose contract expires in June 2023, has been linked with a move to Barcelona for several months, but Tuchel said the Spanish club’s valuation of the Spain international did not match Chelsea’s.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
César Azpilicueta
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Presnel Kimpembe
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Antonio Rüdiger
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Real Madrid#Paris Saint Germain#Europe#Sevilla#French#Rb Leipzig#Dane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Guardian

Time for the government to tell the truth about nuclear power

The UK is sadly becoming habituated to an officially sponsored attrition of truth about nuclear power. Despite intensifying propaganda, even government data shows this military-backed technology to be, in reality, an expensive, slow, unreliable, risky and unpopular way to deliver affordable, secure, zero-carbon energy. The gap in efficacy and competitiveness...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The rightwing supreme court has another target: Native American rights

In 1886, the supreme court in United States v Kagama described states as the “deadliest enemies” of Native nations. The case concerned criminal jurisdiction on Indian reservations, but it also recognized the role states, and their citizens, played in fueling Native conflict and dispossession. It was a rare occasion in which the court acknowledged it was making Indian law in the context of great violence and suffering.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

369K+
Followers
88K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy