VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
08-24-29-32-34
(eight, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Cash4Life
03-36-38-42-51, Cash Ball: 1
(three, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-one; Cash Ball: one)
Mega Millions
02-31-32-37-70, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3
(two, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $630,000,000
Pick 3 Day
6-0-2, FB: 5
(six, zero, two; FB: five)
Pick 3 Night
3-1-0, FB:
(three, one, zero; FB: zero)
Pick 4 Day
7-0-0-0, FB: 5
(seven, zero, zero, zero; FB: five)
Pick 4 Night
2-6-7-1, FB: 4
(two, six, seven, one; FB: four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 101,000,000
