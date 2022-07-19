VA Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

08-24-29-32-34

(eight, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Cash4Life

03-36-38-42-51, Cash Ball: 1

(three, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-one; Cash Ball: one)

Mega Millions

02-31-32-37-70, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3

(two, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $630,000,000

Pick 3 Day

6-0-2, FB: 5

(six, zero, two; FB: five)

Pick 3 Night

3-1-0, FB:

(three, one, zero; FB: zero)

Pick 4 Day

7-0-0-0, FB: 5

(seven, zero, zero, zero; FB: five)

Pick 4 Night

2-6-7-1, FB: 4

(two, six, seven, one; FB: four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 101,000,000

