MA Lottery
BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
02-08-19-25-43, Lucky Ball: 17
(two, eight, nineteen, twenty-five, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
MassCash
11-14-17-21-34
(eleven, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-four)
Mega Millions
02-31-32-37-70, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3
(two, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $630,000,000
Numbers Evening
0-1-8-5
(zero, one, eight, five)
Numbers Midday
1-9-3-9
(one, nine, three, nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 101,000,000
Comments / 0