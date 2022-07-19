Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Council to vote on censuring Mario Bravo following outburst
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio City Council will consider censuring and issuing a vote of no confidence against district one councilman, Mario Bravo. The vote is scheduled as part of the city council's agenda for next Thursday. An independent investigator determined the councilman violated the City of San Antonio’s administrative...
The Inspire Awards, benefitting the local youth community
SAN ANTONIO - The 7th annual Inspire Awards took place honoring outstanding community leaders that have changed the lives of San Antonians. The Inspire Awards was held at the Anne Frank Inspire Academy on the Northwest Side. The honorees this year included George "The Iceman" Gervin, Dr. William Gonzaba, Founder...
Villain from Stranger Things heads to San Antonio to celebrate 'Stranger Things' Day
SAN ANTONIO – As many die-hard Stranger Things fans know is that November 6th was known as the day Will Byers disappeared in Season 1, aka Strangers Things Day. To celebrate, the Wonderland of the Americas is inviting all fans to come on November 5th and 6th for Vol. IV of the “Upside Down 80’s Celebration.” The event will be headlined by the actor who played “Demogorgon.”
Woman arrested and tested for DWI after slamming vehicle inside Northside home
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken into custody and tested for a DWI after slamming her vehicle into a Northside home. The incident happened at the 4200 block of Clear Lake Drive at around 1:03 a.m. Police say that two vehicles were entering the neighborhood on Scarsdale Street...
Diwali Festival set for Saturday in San Antonio
Diwali may have been last week, but the celebration is this weekend here in San Antonio. A local group is celebrating the Indian Festival of Lights. The festival begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Arneson Theater and Hemisfair in Downtown San Antonio. Here to tell us me is Asha...
San Antonio woman celebrates 108th birthday!
SAN ANTONIO - She survived two world wars, and two pandemics, and has no plans to slow down anytime soon. Wishing a very happy birthday to Sara Muniz. Born on Nov. 3, 1914, Sara is turning the big 108!. This was the scene this afternoon, surrounded by family, over at...
Man fatally shot from vehicle with 4 children inside as he was arriving at church
SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally shot from his vehicle with four children inside as he was arriving at church. The incident happened at the 1300 block of WW. White Road at around 10:23 a.m. Police say that the man among one other adult and four children arrived...
Big rigs removed from West side neighborhood, but truck parking issue remains
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas—Across the country, a lack of big rig parking is sparking questions about safety and the supply chain. It's an issue that hits home for the Mesa Creek neighborhood in West Bexar County. For weeks, semi-trucks were parked nearly bumper-to-bumper along Krie Trail. Residents call them a...
Driver hospitalized after slamming vehicle into apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized after losing control of the vehicle and slamming it into an apartment complex. The incident happened at the 2300 block of NW Military HWY at the Elm Creek Apartment Homes at around 10:27 p.m. Police say that the driver lost control of...
Texas to regain home of largest Buc-ee's in the United States
LULING, Texas - Texas will again be home to the largest Buc-ee's in the country. The travel center giant announced Thursday that they'll be breaking ground on Nov. 16 in Luling for the home of the largest Buc'ee's location in the country. The construction will take place on the site of the very first Buc-ee's travel center, which was built in 2003.
Blue Cares raffling off special prizes for the 31st annual Blue Santa Golf Tournament
SAN ANTONIO - As we enter the holiday season, many families struggle to make ends meet during this time of year. So, Blue Cares, the Community Outreach for the San Antonio Police Officers Association, is raffling off some items, as part of its 31st annual Blue Santa Golf Tournament. The...
Love triangle complicates after boyfriend gets shot by girlfriend's ex-boyfriend
SAN ANTONIO – A love triangle sends one person to the hospital after a woman’s ex-boyfriend shoots her new boyfriend. Police were dispatched to the 11022 block of Baltic Drive at around 11:24 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, a disturbance took place between a...
All American Cup Team Tennis Tournament
See the top American men's tennis players like Frances Tiafo right here in San Antonio! The All American Cup kicks off November 11th at the Freeman Coliseum, and Chadwick Byrd is joining us to tell us more! Take a look for details!. ALL AMERICAN CUP TEAM TENNIS TOURNAMENT. NOV 11-13...
'Fluffy' the kitten injured in 25-foot fall during attempted rescue from tree
SAN ANTONIO - A kitten stuck in a tree for over two days was injured during an attempted rescue at the Lennox Apartments on San Antonio's North Side. Mary Rendon recently adopted a kitten named Fluffy. Widowed and disabled, the little fur ball provided just the companionship Mary so badly needed.
Two men hospitalized after fight at Southside bar leads to shooting
SAN ANTONIO – A fight that broke out in a Southside bar led to a shooting that left two men hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue at around 2:10 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, they found a man inside the bar...
Two people are dead after driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with train
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead after a fatal train crash on the South side. The incident happened on the 13500 block of IH 37 S at around 11:20 p.m. Police say that they received a call that a black Land Rover was traveling Northbound driving all over the road causing vehicles to go onto the shoulders. Moments later, a second call was made to report a crash.
Two men shot after trying to break up girl fight at Eastside bar
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot after attempting to break up a girl fight at an Eastside bar. Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue at the Vibes Bar and Grill for a shooting in progress at 1:37 a.m. According to officials, a group of...
The SA Charter Justice, a petition you may be asked to sign when voting
SAN ANTONIO – We told you last month about a group of local activists who launched an initiative called the San Antonio Justice Charter. The goal is to gather enough signatures to get the initiative on the May 2023 ballot. They want to update the city charter on issues...
VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices...
