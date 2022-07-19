ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Council to vote on censuring Mario Bravo following outburst

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio City Council will consider censuring and issuing a vote of no confidence against district one councilman, Mario Bravo. The vote is scheduled as part of the city council's agenda for next Thursday. An independent investigator determined the councilman violated the City of San Antonio’s administrative...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

The Inspire Awards, benefitting the local youth community

SAN ANTONIO - The 7th annual Inspire Awards took place honoring outstanding community leaders that have changed the lives of San Antonians. The Inspire Awards was held at the Anne Frank Inspire Academy on the Northwest Side. The honorees this year included George "The Iceman" Gervin, Dr. William Gonzaba, Founder...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Villain from Stranger Things heads to San Antonio to celebrate 'Stranger Things' Day

SAN ANTONIO – As many die-hard Stranger Things fans know is that November 6th was known as the day Will Byers disappeared in Season 1, aka Strangers Things Day. To celebrate, the Wonderland of the Americas is inviting all fans to come on November 5th and 6th for Vol. IV of the “Upside Down 80’s Celebration.” The event will be headlined by the actor who played “Demogorgon.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Diwali Festival set for Saturday in San Antonio

Diwali may have been last week, but the celebration is this weekend here in San Antonio. A local group is celebrating the Indian Festival of Lights. The festival begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Arneson Theater and Hemisfair in Downtown San Antonio. Here to tell us me is Asha...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio woman celebrates 108th birthday!

SAN ANTONIO - She survived two world wars, and two pandemics, and has no plans to slow down anytime soon. Wishing a very happy birthday to Sara Muniz. Born on Nov. 3, 1914, Sara is turning the big 108!. This was the scene this afternoon, surrounded by family, over at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Driver hospitalized after slamming vehicle into apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized after losing control of the vehicle and slamming it into an apartment complex. The incident happened at the 2300 block of NW Military HWY at the Elm Creek Apartment Homes at around 10:27 p.m. Police say that the driver lost control of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Texas to regain home of largest Buc-ee's in the United States

LULING, Texas - Texas will again be home to the largest Buc-ee's in the country. The travel center giant announced Thursday that they'll be breaking ground on Nov. 16 in Luling for the home of the largest Buc'ee's location in the country. The construction will take place on the site of the very first Buc-ee's travel center, which was built in 2003.
LULING, TX
news4sanantonio.com

All American Cup Team Tennis Tournament

See the top American men's tennis players like Frances Tiafo right here in San Antonio! The All American Cup kicks off November 11th at the Freeman Coliseum, and Chadwick Byrd is joining us to tell us more! Take a look for details!. ALL AMERICAN CUP TEAM TENNIS TOURNAMENT. NOV 11-13...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two people are dead after driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with train

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead after a fatal train crash on the South side. The incident happened on the 13500 block of IH 37 S at around 11:20 p.m. Police say that they received a call that a black Land Rover was traveling Northbound driving all over the road causing vehicles to go onto the shoulders. Moments later, a second call was made to report a crash.
