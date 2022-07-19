DHEC sees uptick in demand for COVID-19 vaccines

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — More South Carolinians sought COVID-19 vaccines last week than the week — and even month — before, according to information released Tuesday from the state’s health agency.

There were 2,723 completed vaccinations last week, up from 47.3% from the week of July 9, and 22.2% from last month, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The increase comes amid growing case counts across the state and nation within the last month. There were 13,772 new cases reported to DHEC last week, up 3.9% from the previous week, and 15.5% from last month. Additionally, hospitalizations were up by 13.8% from the previous week, and 43.7% from the previous month.

The updates bring the state’s totals to about 1.6 million cases and 18,132 deaths, according to DHEC.

Data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently ranks almost every South Carolina county as having a “high” COVID-19 spread level, and recommends people who live in those area to wear masks in crowded places such as schools and workplaces.

As of information published Tuesday, 60.5% of South Carolinians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 52.5% have completed vaccination. Among those over the age of 12, 68.1% have have received at least one dose, and 59.3% have completed vaccination. About 21.7% of children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received at least one dose, and 17.9% have completed vaccination.

Children under the age of 5 — the last age group to get approval to become vaccinated — 1.2% have received at least one dose.

