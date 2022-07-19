ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

COMMISSIONERS FOCUS ON DOUGLAS COUNTY MUSEUM IN ONGOING SERIES

 4 days ago

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners released a statement Monday detailing part 3 of the “What Can Douglas County Government do for you?” series. Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress said they’re excited to have the opportunity to highlight the services provided by “one of our most engaging and...

DFPA INCREASES INDUSTRIAL FIRE RESTRICTIONS AS OF FRIDAY

On Friday, staff with the Douglas Forest Protective Association increased the Industrial Fire Precaution Level to IFPL II on all private, county, state, Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands that are protected by DFPA. During IFPL II, these industrial activities are prohibited between 1:00 p.m. and...
MERCY FOUNDATION YOUTH DIABETES PROGRAM AWARDED GRANT

The Mercy Foundation’s Youth Diabetes program was awarded a $15,000 grant from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation to continue helping families in Douglas County. Officials from Mercy said in a release this morning that the funds will be used to support camp scholarships for youth with Type 1 diabetes.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Cheney Creek Fire burning in Josephine County

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District has night crews planned for duty to fight a wildfire in remote Josephine County. It says its firefighters are fighting spot fires in an area south of Wilderville. It says the Cheney Creek Fire totaled about five acres at 5:25pm burning on BLM land.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
COUNTY COVID-19 CASES DROP ABOUT 14 PERCENT

The number of COVID-19 cases in Douglas County has dropped by about 14 percent in the past week. The weekly update from the Douglas Public Health Network said there were 263 cases of COVID-19 in the week ending on Wednesday. That compares with 303 cases in the previous seven-day period. No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the last week,
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
STEADY PROGRESS ON CHENEY CREEK FIRE

Mop-up work continues on the Cheney Creek Fire, located on Marble Mountain south of Wilderville, in rural Josephine County. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber of the Oregon Department of Forestry said overnight into Friday, firefighters were able to build on Thursday’s work, mopping in 75 to 100 feet in some areas, steadily putting out hot spots further into the perimeter. Weber said cold temperatures and good overnight relative humidity recoveries aided resources by contributing to decreased fire behavior, with active fire in some cases burning itself out.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Aggressive deer reported in Southern Oregon

People in Southwest Oregon are reporting an aggressive deer roaming the area, with most of the reports coming from Ashland. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging people to be cautious, saying the aggressiveness may be case of does protecting their young. The reports of the aggressive deer...
ASHLAND, OR
CRISIS RESPONSE HELP AVAILABLE FOLLOWING ARREST

Following an arrest in the murder of Kendra Hanks of Winston, two organizations are teaming up to provide crisis response services to those who are hurting emotionally. Amy Wootton, Behavioral Health Coordinator for the Douglas Education Service District, said the ESD Flight Team along with the Adapt Mobile Crisis Team are available to offer immediate crisis and grief services. Licensed clinicians are at the Winston Community Center until 2:00 p.m. Friday and at Community Baptist Church in Winston Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Wooton said those helping can also connect people with long-term services as well. She said the groups wanted to make sure that students and school staff in the Winston area in particular, had someone to talk to and could get assistance.
WINSTON, OR
Five wolf pups photographed in Oregon could represent a new pack

Researchers have snapped a photo of an adult wolf with five pups roaming the Oregon wilderness and say it could represent the establishment of a new wolf pack in the state. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife captured the image July 4 in the Upper Deschutes Wildlife Management Unit, which spans Deschutes and Klamath counties.
OREGON STATE
YOUTH THEATER AT RIVERVEND LIVE

Riverbend Live! continues with its annual youth theater production Friday and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. “Tales from Neverland” will be on stage at Winston’s Riverbend Park. Area young people have worked on this show for the last several weeks. Those attending can bring dinner and beverages. The...
WINSTON, OR
$1,000 fish eludes anglers at Port of Coquille derby

Nearly 200 people participated in the Port of Coquille’s first bass derby last weekend, reeling in more than 2,000 small-mouth bass. The catch put a welcome dent in the population of the salmon-gobbling invasive predators. Six of those captured bass carried microchips that paid off with $50, $100 and...
COQUILLE, OR
Coquille's latest tact on invasive bass: cash for catch

This past weekend, the Coquille Tribe held its first-ever bass derby, in another effort to remove the invasive fish from their waterways by offering cash incentives. And the big prize fish is still at large. Before the derby, the tribe tagged almost four dozen bass with microchips. Each carries different...
COQUILLE, OR
UMPQUA NATIONAL FOREST FIRE DANGER NOW AT HIGH

Staff with the Umpqua National Forest has increased the fire danger level to High with Public Use Restrictions now in place on all ranger districts. Christopher Bentley of the UNF said the mild weather during the start of summer, along with precipitation through June and July, has facilitated lower fire danger so far this season. Bentley said however, these conditions have also led to an increased fine fuel loading, which are the primary driver of fires. In addition, a heatwave is forecast to migrate into the Pacific Northwest over the weekend and into next week.
UMPQUA, OR
Foster Farms says it has 'no plans' to reopen Oregon chicken plant

CRESWELL, Ore. — Officials at Foster Farms say the poultry company has no plans to reopen its shuttered chicken processing plant here, despite applying with state regulators to renew the facility’s wastewater management permit. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality intends to reissue the permit, which was last...
OREGON STATE
YOUR CUE 7.21.22

Presented by Premier Insurance: Shannon Sebastian and Allan Painter are joined by Katie Sterkel of the City of Winston talking about upcoming events. In the Local Business Buzz, Cara Black and Misty Fox talk about Country Girls Create. Click here to download for later listening: YOUR CUE 7 21 20022.
WINSTON, OR
Murder Charge in Douglas Co., July 22

RIDDLE, Ore. – A Riddle man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of 18-year-old Kendra Hanks of Winston. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office along with investigators from the Douglas County Major Crimes Team contacted 39-year-old Troy Russell Phelps of Riddle at a residence in the 1500-block of Pruner Road in Riddle. Phelps had become a person of interest in the investigation into the disappearance of Hanks. Phelps was taken into custody after speaking with Detectives. A search warrant was also executed at the residence where Phelps was residing. On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased person found in Cow Creek in approximately the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road. Investigators responded to the scene and confirmed the death of an adult female, which is suspected to be Kendra Hanks. The body was transported to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday, July 14, 2022. The death was ultimately ruled a homicide. Sheriff’s Office is awaiting positive identification from the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office has been and continues to be in communication with Hanks’ mother, who is aware of the latest developments in the case. Phelps was transported to and lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of Murder in the First Degree and Resisting Arrest. Additional details surrounding the investigation will be withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation. Anyone with information that would aid investigators is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4464 referencing case #22-2871. The Douglas County Major Crimes Team consists of investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department and Oregon State Police working in consultation with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
RIDDLE, OR

