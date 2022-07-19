KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
02-08-19-25-43, Lucky Ball: 17
(two, eight, nineteen, twenty-five, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Pick 3 Midday
1-2-8
(one, two, eight)
Daily Pick 3
9-1-2
(nine, one, two)
2 By 2
Red Balls: 15-16, White Balls: 6-20
(Red Balls: fifteen, sixteen; White Balls: six, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Mega Millions
02-31-32-37-70, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3
(two, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $630,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 101,000,000
