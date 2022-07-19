ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

Suspect arrested after attempting to elude police in two different vehicles

By Robert Desaulniers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A suspect was arrested early in the morning of July 18 after two separate chases involving two separate vehicles that occurred within minutes of each other, police said. The Springfield Police Department says that at about 1 a.m. on...

kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED AND CITED BY POLICE

A fugitive was jailed and cited by Roseburg Police Thursday night. An RPD report said at 10:40 p.m. the 41-year old was contacted by officers in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and found to have a warrant out of Sutherlin. The man was issued a citation for allegedly being in possession of a small bag of methamphetamine. He was held on $5,000 bail.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUCK POND INCIDENT

A Canyonville man was jailed following an alleged incident at the duck pond in Roseburg on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at 6:00 p.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. Upon arrival, several witnesses pointed out Noel Crownover and claimed he was trying to pick fights with multiple people. Witnesses said Crownover followed one victim around with a thermos and threatened to beat him with it. The suspect allegedly fought with officers as he was being taken into custody.
ROSEBURG, OR
philomathnews.com

Three cars involved in Main Street crash Wednesday

A three-car crash that occurred early Wednesday afternoon resulted in no injuries, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Capt. Rich Saalsaa, public information officer, said Fire & Rescue was dispatched at 12:11 p.m. to the crash on Main Street just west of Landmark Drive. Saalsaa said a lot of fluid ended up on the ground from the incident and a cleanup was required. During the operation, officials had to close westbound Main Street for approximately 30 minutes.
PHILOMATH, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Sweet Home police logs, July 11-18

10:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to non-injury crash in 48600 block Quartzville Rd. Vehicle totaled. Driver arranged own tow. Report taken. 3:12 p.m. – Caller reported dog in vehicle, Foster Dam/North River Dr. Sheriff’s Office responded, found dog tethered to outside of vehicle in sun. Owner, whose name was not listed, cited for unlawful tethering. Report taken.
SWEET HOME, OR
kezi.com

Police ask for help identifying threatening suspect in bookstore thefts

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for help finding a person suspected in multiple thefts. Eugene police say the suspect has been stealing items from a local bookstore. They add that the suspect recently threatened to use a weapon while committing his crimes. Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 20s with average height and build, reddish hair, full sideburns and a short, scruffy beard.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Burglar captured with community assistance

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A string of calls and reports from local community members helped lead to the arrest of a man suspected in a burglary on Summit Boulevard yesterday, Springfield police said. The Springfield Police Department says that at about 1:20 p.m. on July 19, officers responded to a reported...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Linn County meth dealer gets federal prison time

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who sold methamphetamine and a gun to an undercover federal agent in 2019 has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison, law enforcement officials say. According to court documents, law enforcement learned in August 2019 that Roger Lee Bishop, 56, of Sweet Home was...
LINN COUNTY, OR
EDNPub

Can you help identify this theft suspect?

Can you help identify this theft suspect, who has escalated to threatening the use of weapons?. Eugene Police detectives are seeking to identify this repeat suspect, who been stealing items from a local bookstore and has recently threatened to use weapons while committing his crimes. He is described as a white male, in his 20s, of average height and build, with reddish hair, full sideburns, and sometimes a short, scruffy beard.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Woman dies in custody at Marion County Jail

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died in custody at the Marion County Jail, Monday night. Jody Cunnington, age 36, was found unresponsive in her cell after an apparent medical emergency just after 11:30 p.m., according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began CPR and called for an ambulance. Cunnington was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
MARION COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Sweet Home man arrested following crash that injured his daughter

The driver involved in a Highway 20 commercial vehicle crash that seriously injured a girl, reportedly his daughter, is now in jail. Oregon State Police arrested Timothy Wade Shockey, 41, of Sweet Home on Monday, July 18, according to the Linn County Jail website. Shockey was arrested on suspicion of second degree assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.2 or higher, the jail website says.
SWEET HOME, OR
kezi.com

Man drowns on evening swim in Waldo Lake

WALDO LAKE, Ore. -- A man drowned in Waldo Lake last night after going for a swim and losing track of his boat, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO said they received a call about a missing person in Waldo Lake at about 7:50 p.m. on July 20. Officials say as deputies and search & rescue personnel were on the way to the scene, they were told the person had been found unconscious in the water by bystanders. The LCSO says bystanders administered CPR until medics arrived and also administered CPR, but the man did not survive.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

RV fire damages two homes in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire put out a house fire on Haig Street in Eugene that was also threatening nearby trees earlier today. Eugene Springfield Fire responded to the fire at about 1:30 p.m. today, July 20. Officials say crews arrived to find an RV completely engulfed in a fire that was beginning to spread to two homes and nearby trees. Despite the fire’s spread, officials say firefighters were able to contain it shortly after showing up, and had the fire entirely extinguished a few minutes later.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Lowell mobile home a total loss after fire, fire district says

LOWELL, Ore. -- One mobile home has been destroyed and another suffered major damage in a fire on Wednesday, July 20, the Lowell Rural Fire Protection District said today. The Lowell RFPD said the fire happened at about 12:15 p.m. on July 20 at 120 north Cannon St. Fire officials said the blaze resulted in a total loss of one home and damage to a house behind it. The fire district said the people living in the destroyed and damaged homes -- three people in total -- were all displaced by the fire. Additionally, fire officials say victims of the fire told them two dogs were lost in the blaze.
LOWELL, OR
kptv.com

Impairment suspected in crash on Hwy 20 near Sweet Home, 2 injured

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash on Highway 20 near Sweet Home on Friday, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 6 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway at milepost 33. OSP said a commercial motor vehicle was traveling west on the highway when it left the roadway, crashed down a steep embankment before coming to a rest near the Santiam River.
SWEET HOME, OR
oregontoday.net

Commercial Vehicle Crash, Hwy. 20, Linn Co., July 19

On Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 5:59 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 milepost 33 near Sweet Home. A Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) was west on Highway 20 when it left the roadway, crashing down a steep embankment on the north side of the road coming to rest near the Santiam River. The driver, Timothy Wade Shockey (41) of Sweet Home, was rescued and transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. His juvenile passenger was seriously injured in the crash and transported by life flight to a Portland hospital. The driver of the CMV displayed signs of impairment. OSP is continuing the investigation. The vehicle was recovered the next day, July 16, 2022. OSP was assisted on the scene by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Sweet Home Fire, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
SWEET HOME, OR
KCBY

Man ejected from car in fatal Linn County crash

On Saturday, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 226 near milepost 21. For unknown reasons, a grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto the right shoulder. The driver, Oksana Titarenko (24) of Keizer, overcorrected and went across the northbound lane and onto the northbound shoulder before it rolled at least twice. A passenger, Mikhail Ermolenko (30) of Salem, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
LINN COUNTY, OR

