Suspect arrested after attempting to elude police in two different vehicles

WALDO LAKE, Ore. -- A man drowned in Waldo Lake last night after going for a swim and losing track of his boat, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO said they received a call about a missing person in Waldo Lake at about 7:50 p.m. on July 20. Officials say as deputies and search & rescue personnel were on the way to the scene, they were told the person had been found unconscious in the water by bystanders. The LCSO says bystanders administered CPR until medics arrived and also administered CPR, but the man did not survive.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO