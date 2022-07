The seven current and former HBCU athletes competing at the World Track & Field Championships (July 15-24) in Eugene, Oregon have not made it into the finals of any event. The last hope is former Johnson C. Smith hurdler Danielle Williams. The highly decorated and former world 100 meter hurdles world champion (2015) is competing for her home country Jamaica. She competes in the first round of her event at 11:20 p.m. (ET) on Saturday. The semifinals (8:10 p.m. ET) and finals (10 p.m. ET) are set for Sunday, the final day of competition.

