Stover, MO

Katie Kaut (January 19, 1988 - July 13, 2022)

lakeexpo.com
 3 days ago

Katie Jo Kaut, age 34, of Stover Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at her home. She was born January 19, 1988 in Sedalia, Missouri, a daughter of William Stephen and Elaine Sue (Rinehart) Iliff. On April 25, 2009 in Stover,...

www.lakeexpo.com

showmeprogress.com

Warrensburg, Missouri – population: 20,313 (2020)

Warrensburg is ALL IN for #MOSen front runner @VickyHartzlerMO!. There’s a line with more people at the chipotle dude lol. I’ve seen bigger crowds at the Country Kitchen after the bars closed. Yeah, but that’s during the school year. Students won’t be back in time for the primary....
WARRENSBURG, MO
nwestiowa.com

Speeder arrested as fugitive of Missouri

ROCK RAPIDS—A 28-year-old Jefferson City, MO, man was arrested about 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 16, near Rock Rapids as being a fugitive from justice. The arrest of Manuel Lopez stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2001 Chevrolet Malibu for speeding on Highway 9 near the Jefferson Avenue intersection about seven miles east of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
lakeexpo.com

Huge Camdenton Development: City Gives Thumbs-Up To First Phase

CAMDENTON, Mo. — A massive development planned between Camdenton and Linn Creek continues to move forward. MO Lake Development LLC earlier this year announced their plans to develop the near 2,200-acre parcel of land and lake-front property located behind the Camdenton Wal-Mart. This week, on Tuesday, July 19, the...
CAMDENTON, MO
lakeexpo.com

3909 Aver Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Breathtaking and stunning! Completely renovated brick home with gorgeous lake views and lake access. Centrally located, just minutes to everything. All new flooring, paint, trim, appliances, decking, HVAC, roof, fixtures, cabinets, custom countertops, & vanities to name a few of the recent updates. An inviting open floor plan leads to the beautiful stone fireplace in the living room, to the right is a large kitchen w/ custom countertops by Elegant Flow Originals. Next is the dining area w/ great lake views. A spa-like master bath with a free-standing tub & separate shower, & large walk-in closet compliment the master suite. A custom stairway leads to a spacious loft, two bedrooms, & full bath. Downstairs is a full bath w/ a large custom tiled shower, game room w/ wet bar, family room w/ built-in surround sound speakers, & laundry. Outside, is a 2+ car attached garage, fire pit, b-ball court, & 2 storage sheds. A community dock is located just steps away w/ a slip available to purchase.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KCTV 5

Double homicide investigation underway in Clinton, Missouri

New life jacket requirement at Oceans of Fun following girl's death. Oceans of Fun is adding a new requirement following the death of a young girl who was pulled from a swimming pool at the theme park earlier this month. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. If you notice a little...
CLINTON, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Eric Schmitt Bets on Unreliable Witness in Missouri Murder Case

Alice Weiss, 66, lives just outside Columbia, Missouri, on a leafy street with a two-acre retention pond that the neighborhood's 100 or so residents call "the lake." She's an elected board member of the homeowners association and takes it upon herself to manage the landscaping and flower beds in the subdivision's green spaces. She does this despite having to rely heavily on a wheelchair for mobility.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Several Missouri county sheriffs are worried about an alleged FBI request for concealed carry permit holder records. The requests allegedly state that Missouri County Sheriffs' offices will need to hand over concealed carry permit holder records to the FBI. However, Capt. Brian Leer, who works at the Boone County Sheriff's Office, says it's never been asked to do this.
COLUMBIA, MO
KTTS

Lake Of The Ozarks Attorney Found Dead

(KTTS News) — A missing Lake of the Ozarks attorney has been found dead inside his SUV. Camden County authorities say Brian Byrd, 50, was found in the back seat of the vehicle on the parking lot of Lake Regional Hospital. Authorities say he may have been there for...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Missing Missouri attorney found dead

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Osage Beach Attorney Brian Byrd has been found dead on Monday, July 18, after he was missing for about 8 days. His black Lexus was found at Lake Regional Hospital and Byrd's body was found in the backseat of the car by detectives from the Camden County Sheriff's Office and the Osage Beach Police Department.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fire on roof of University of Hospital extinguished Wednesday night

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) University Hospital is reporting a fire that occurred on the roof Wednesday night at 11:12 p.m. Officials with Univerity Hospital report a smoke detector alarm triggered a response from the Columbia Fire Department to investigate a possible fire. The first Columbia fire crew arrived 4 minutes later and investigated. "The crew upgraded The post Fire on roof of University of Hospital extinguished Wednesday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Three Injured In Crash On Ivy Bend Road

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were injured Wednesday in a crash on Ivy Bend Road. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Timmothy Murray, 25, was driving a 2006 Toyota Avalon when the vehicle had a mechanical failure that caused Murray to lose control. The Toyota traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

18 indicted in Missouri multi-county meth conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted 18 people in what investigators call a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Law enforcement officers seized 29 pounds of methamphetamine, $57,000 in cash, and guns in the investigation. The federal indictment charged the defendants with being a part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in […]
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

New CFO announced for Boone Health

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Health announced Edward J. Clayton, CPA, MBA as its next Chief Financial Officer. Clayton most recently served as the President and CEO of Phelps Health in Rolla, Mo., where he had previously served as Phelps Health Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “My family and...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Eldon man & Russellville woman busted in Tipton with methamphetamine

Two people are arrested for possessing methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Moniteau County. The sheriff’s department reports a deputy stopped Kendall Stark of Eldon last Tuesday as he was driving through Tipton. Both Stark and his passenger, Kyra Hankey, of Russellville, are currently on supervised probation for narcotics offenses. The deputy obtained a search warrant and found meth inside the vehicle, as well as on Hankey.
kttn.com

Cameron teen involved in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks

One person was injured when two Yamaha wave runners collided at the Linn Creek Cove in Camden County at the Lake of the Ozarks early Monday evening. Twenty-year-old Emme Thompson of Sunrise Beach received serious injuries and was taken by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital. The collision also involved 19-year-old...
CAMERON, MO
lakeexpo.com

Versailles Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Versailles man was injured Tuesday in a motorcycle crash on Route TT. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Don Humpherys, 72, was driving a 1996 Honda Gold Wing when the vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway and struck a ditch. Humphreys...
VERSAILLES, MO
KOLR10 News

Missing Osage Beach attorney found dead

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Osage Beach Attorney Brian Byrd has been found dead on Monday, July 18, after he was missing for about 8 days. His black Lexus was found at Lake Regional Hospital and Byrd’s body was found in the backseat of the car by detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO

