Earl Lee Bartley (October 3, 1957 - July 14, 2022)

Whether it’s a steamy day in July or really any other time the sun’s shining, Dog Days is one of the Lake’s most popular water bars: and for good reason!. Boaters are drawn to the crystal clear swimming pool, ample seating and beautiful view. With tropical cabanas and pool-side service, Dog Days is a Lakeside paradise, with everything a vacationer could want at Lake of the Ozarks. That includes live music to keep the weekend (or weekday) party going — you’ll find upbeat bands every weekend at Dog Days (see a schedule at the end of this article).

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO