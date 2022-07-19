ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versailles, MO

Earl Lee Bartley (October 3, 1957 - July 14, 2022)

lakeexpo.com
 3 days ago

Earl Lee Bartley, age 64, of Versailles, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at his home. He was born October 3, 1957, in Kansas City, Missouri, a son of the late Kenneth...

www.lakeexpo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakeexpo.com

Versailles Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Versailles man was injured Tuesday in a motorcycle crash on Route TT. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Don Humpherys, 72, was driving a 1996 Honda Gold Wing when the vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway and struck a ditch. Humphreys...
VERSAILLES, MO
lakeexpo.com

Huge Camdenton Development: City Gives Thumbs-Up To First Phase

CAMDENTON, Mo. — A massive development planned between Camdenton and Linn Creek continues to move forward. MO Lake Development LLC earlier this year announced their plans to develop the near 2,200-acre parcel of land and lake-front property located behind the Camdenton Wal-Mart. This week, on Tuesday, July 19, the...
CAMDENTON, MO
lakeexpo.com

3909 Aver Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Breathtaking and stunning! Completely renovated brick home with gorgeous lake views and lake access. Centrally located, just minutes to everything. All new flooring, paint, trim, appliances, decking, HVAC, roof, fixtures, cabinets, custom countertops, & vanities to name a few of the recent updates. An inviting open floor plan leads to the beautiful stone fireplace in the living room, to the right is a large kitchen w/ custom countertops by Elegant Flow Originals. Next is the dining area w/ great lake views. A spa-like master bath with a free-standing tub & separate shower, & large walk-in closet compliment the master suite. A custom stairway leads to a spacious loft, two bedrooms, & full bath. Downstairs is a full bath w/ a large custom tiled shower, game room w/ wet bar, family room w/ built-in surround sound speakers, & laundry. Outside, is a 2+ car attached garage, fire pit, b-ball court, & 2 storage sheds. A community dock is located just steps away w/ a slip available to purchase.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Versailles, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Sunrise Beach, MO
Versailles, MO
Obituaries
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Obituaries
lakeexpo.com

Three Injured In Crash On Ivy Bend Road

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were injured Wednesday in a crash on Ivy Bend Road. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Timmothy Murray, 25, was driving a 2006 Toyota Avalon when the vehicle had a mechanical failure that caused Murray to lose control. The Toyota traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Lake Of The Ozarks Attorney Found Dead

(KTTS News) — A missing Lake of the Ozarks attorney has been found dead inside his SUV. Camden County authorities say Brian Byrd, 50, was found in the back seat of the vehicle on the parking lot of Lake Regional Hospital. Authorities say he may have been there for...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

OPEN HOUSE: Family Home in Osage Beach - 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath $314,900 - Saturday

Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Fantastic home just down highway KK close to Margaritaville. This 4 bedroom, 2 ½ bath open concept split level home has natural lighting, an amazing stone fireplace, breakfast area, dining room, The spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet & master bath with dual sinks. There are 2 more bedrooms upstairs that share the 2nd full bath. Downstairs there is a 2nd living area, half bath, and a 4th bedroom. Plenty of room to spread out with two spacious living rooms, and 2 decks, An easy commute to the highway, hospital, and shopping, & golfing. Don’t miss out on a opportunity to own a Great home in a Great location.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kttn.com

Cameron teen involved in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks

One person was injured when two Yamaha wave runners collided at the Linn Creek Cove in Camden County at the Lake of the Ozarks early Monday evening. Twenty-year-old Emme Thompson of Sunrise Beach received serious injuries and was taken by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital. The collision also involved 19-year-old...
CAMERON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#American
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Southbound Highway 63 at Highway 124 reopens after crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Southbound Highway 63 at Highway 124 has reopened after a crash closed one lane at 3:10 p.m. and just reopened under an hour later. The Missouri State Highway Patrol official on-site says one vehicle was believed to be crossing Highway 63 from Highway 124 east and was t-boned by another vehicle.
COLUMBIA, MO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Missing Missouri attorney found dead

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Osage Beach Attorney Brian Byrd has been found dead on Monday, July 18, after he was missing for about 8 days. His black Lexus was found at Lake Regional Hospital and Byrd’s body was found in the backseat of the car by detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage Beach Police Department.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOLR10 News

Missing Osage Beach attorney found dead

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Osage Beach Attorney Brian Byrd has been found dead on Monday, July 18, after he was missing for about 8 days. His black Lexus was found at Lake Regional Hospital and Byrd’s body was found in the backseat of the car by detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kjluradio.com

Eldon man & Russellville woman busted in Tipton with methamphetamine

Two people are arrested for possessing methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Moniteau County. The sheriff’s department reports a deputy stopped Kendall Stark of Eldon last Tuesday as he was driving through Tipton. Both Stark and his passenger, Kyra Hankey, of Russellville, are currently on supervised probation for narcotics offenses. The deputy obtained a search warrant and found meth inside the vehicle, as well as on Hankey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fire on roof of University of Hospital extinguished Wednesday night

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) University Hospital is reporting a fire that occurred on the roof Wednesday night at 11:12 p.m. Officials with Univerity Hospital report a smoke detector alarm triggered a response from the Columbia Fire Department to investigate a possible fire. The first Columbia fire crew arrived 4 minutes later and investigated. "The crew upgraded The post Fire on roof of University of Hospital extinguished Wednesday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOLR10 News

18 indicted in Missouri multi-county meth conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted 18 people in what investigators call a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Law enforcement officers seized 29 pounds of methamphetamine, $57,000 in cash, and guns in the investigation. The federal indictment charged the defendants with being a part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in […]
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Double homicide investigation underway in Clinton, Missouri

New life jacket requirement at Oceans of Fun following girl's death. Oceans of Fun is adding a new requirement following the death of a young girl who was pulled from a swimming pool at the theme park earlier this month. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. If you notice a little...
CLINTON, MO
lakeexpo.com

It’s The Dog Days Of Summer At Lake Of The Ozarks, And This Waterfront Restaurant Is Calling

Whether it’s a steamy day in July or really any other time the sun’s shining, Dog Days is one of the Lake’s most popular water bars: and for good reason!. Boaters are drawn to the crystal clear swimming pool, ample seating and beautiful view. With tropical cabanas and pool-side service, Dog Days is a Lakeside paradise, with everything a vacationer could want at Lake of the Ozarks. That includes live music to keep the weekend (or weekday) party going — you’ll find upbeat bands every weekend at Dog Days (see a schedule at the end of this article).
RESTAURANTS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Sweet Springs man seriously injured in Saline County wreck

MARSHALL, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sweet Springs man was seriously injured after a crash on Highway 20 at 2:30 p.m. west of Marshall in Saline county. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Steven Vickrey, 64, of Sweet Springs was driving a 2014 Ford Fusion on Highway 20 when it traveled off the south side of the road and hit a driveway, becoming airborne and overturning.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Dog Days - Live Music by Bad Habit

Friday, July 22, 2022, 9 p.m. WHERE: Dog Day Bar & Grill, 1232 Jeffries Rd., Osage Beach, MO 65065. Looking for a pet-friendly place to enjoy live entertainment, great food and drinks? Dog Day’s at the 19 mile marker has it all. Multiple levels with pools, bars and and lots of room to dance and have summer fun. Make the drive or boat on over and enjoy your Lake time!
OSAGE BEACH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy