Camdenton, MO

Evelyn Juanita Marg (February 16, 1924 - July 17, 2022)

lakeexpo.com
 3 days ago

Evelyn Juanita (Schuette) Marg, daughter of William and Abbie (Stelts) Schuette, was born, October 1, 1924 in Ottawa County, Oklahoma. She departed this life on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at her home in Camdenton, Missouri at the age of ninety-eight years, five months and one day. On October, 26,...

www.lakeexpo.com

lakeexpo.com

Katie Kaut (January 19, 1988 - July 13, 2022)

Katie Jo Kaut, age 34, of Stover Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at her home. She was born January 19, 1988 in Sedalia, Missouri, a daughter of William Stephen and Elaine Sue (Rinehart) Iliff. On April 25, 2009 in Stover, Missouri, she was united in marriage to Anderson...
STOVER, MO
lakeexpo.com

Maurice E. Hunter (August 16, 1937 - July 11, 2022)

Maurice E. Hunter, age 84, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Hermitage Nursing and Rehab Center, in Hermitage, Missouri. Maurice was born on August 16, 1937, in Greenville, Illinois. He was the son of Owen and Julia (Morris) Hunter. On April 6, 1963, Maurice was...
CAMDENTON, MO
lakeexpo.com

Ryleigh Rene Randolph (September 19, 2002 - July 11, 2022)

Ryleigh Rene Randolph, age 19, of Versailles, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022. She was born September 19, 2002, in Osage Beach, the daughter of Robert Randolph IV and Tonja Grimes. As a child, Ryleigh was active in Girl Scouts. While attending Versailles High School, she participated in the German...
VERSAILLES, MO
lakeexpo.com

Verla Dale Hutchinson (April 4, 1932 - July 14, 2022)

Verla Dale Hutchinson, age 90, of Iberia, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Miller County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Tuscumbia. She was born in Iberia on April 4, 1932, daughter of the late Lester and May (Renfrow) Humphrey. On January 19, 1952, in Paragould, Arkansas, Verla was united in marriage to William Hutchinson, who preceded her in death.
IBERIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Paul Ross Rowden (June 12, 1955 - July 13, 2022)

Paul Ross Rowden, age 67, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. He was born in Iberia on June 12, 1955, son of the late Minzo Julius and Iris (Renfrow) Rowden. On May 19, 1984, in Columbia, Paul was united in marriage to Olytha Mae LaBoube, who survives at their home.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI

COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

3909 Aver Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Breathtaking and stunning! Completely renovated brick home with gorgeous lake views and lake access. Centrally located, just minutes to everything. All new flooring, paint, trim, appliances, decking, HVAC, roof, fixtures, cabinets, custom countertops, & vanities to name a few of the recent updates. An inviting open floor plan leads to the beautiful stone fireplace in the living room, to the right is a large kitchen w/ custom countertops by Elegant Flow Originals. Next is the dining area w/ great lake views. A spa-like master bath with a free-standing tub & separate shower, & large walk-in closet compliment the master suite. A custom stairway leads to a spacious loft, two bedrooms, & full bath. Downstairs is a full bath w/ a large custom tiled shower, game room w/ wet bar, family room w/ built-in surround sound speakers, & laundry. Outside, is a 2+ car attached garage, fire pit, b-ball court, & 2 storage sheds. A community dock is located just steps away w/ a slip available to purchase.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOLR10 News

18 indicted in Missouri multi-county meth conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted 18 people in what investigators call a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Law enforcement officers seized 29 pounds of methamphetamine, $57,000 in cash, and guns in the investigation. The federal indictment charged the defendants with being a part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in […]
MISSOURI STATE
#Wyandotte High School#Pastors
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Missing Missouri attorney found dead

OSAGE BEACH, MO
KTTS

Lake Of The Ozarks Attorney Found Dead

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

AREA TOWN TO BE FEATURED IN SMALL TOWN SHOWCASE

The winners of the Missouri Humanities’ 2023 Small Town Showcase “Featured Five” includes a town in the KMMO listening area. According to Missouri Humanities, the five communities to be showcased in 2023 are: Norborne (Carroll County, Population: 637), Seymour (Webster County, Population: 2,000), St. James (Phelps County, Population: 3,900), Doniphan (Ripley County, Population: 2,000) and Carl Junction (Jasper County, Population: 8,000).
NORBORNE, MO
kjluradio.com

Eldon man charged with assaulting detective in Dallas County

An Eldon man is facing charges in Dallas County after allegedly stealing a car and assaulting a detective. Dakota McComb, 23, of Eldon, is charged with first-degree assault on a special victim and tampering with a motor vehicle. The trail to McComb started Sunday night, when a Dallas County deputy...
ELDON, MO
Obituaries
lakeexpo.com

Three Injured In Crash On Ivy Bend Road

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were injured Wednesday in a crash on Ivy Bend Road. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Timmothy Murray, 25, was driving a 2006 Toyota Avalon when the vehicle had a mechanical failure that caused Murray to lose control. The Toyota traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Earl Lee Bartley (October 3, 1957 - July 14, 2022)

Earl Lee Bartley, age 64, of Versailles, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at his home. He was born October 3, 1957, in Kansas City, Missouri, a son of the late Kenneth William and Mecia Elizabeth (Beldsoe) Bartley. Earl worked in landscaping for many years until his retirement. In his...
VERSAILLES, MO
KOLR10 News

Missing Osage Beach attorney found dead

OSAGE BEACH, MO
kjluradio.com

Eldon man & Russellville woman busted in Tipton with methamphetamine

Two people are arrested for possessing methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Moniteau County. The sheriff’s department reports a deputy stopped Kendall Stark of Eldon last Tuesday as he was driving through Tipton. Both Stark and his passenger, Kyra Hankey, of Russellville, are currently on supervised probation for narcotics offenses. The deputy obtained a search warrant and found meth inside the vehicle, as well as on Hankey.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Body of 62-year-old man recovered from Missouri lake

POLK COUNTY—A Missouri man drown while swimming on Friday in Polk County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 62-year-old Steven R. Cutbirth of Bolivar was observed struggling in the water at Point 12 of the main channel at Pomme De Terre Lake. He was recovered unconscious and pronounced dead...
POLK COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Versailles Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Versailles man was injured Tuesday in a motorcycle crash on Route TT. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Don Humpherys, 72, was driving a 1996 Honda Gold Wing when the vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway and struck a ditch. Humphreys...
VERSAILLES, MO

