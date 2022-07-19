Owens CC to offer ASL Certificate

The world is more connected than ever before, but that doesn't mean that everyone is comfortable talking about their problems face-to-face. That's where virtual counseling comes in. Virtual counseling is a type of therapy conducted online, either through text, audio, or video. There are many reasons why people might choose to seek virtual counseling. Perhaps they live in a rural area without easy access to mental health professionals, or maybe they don't feel comfortable discussing their personal issues with someone in person. Counseling online can be an excellent option for those who need help but don't want or can't get traditional therapy. Keep reading to learn more about virtual counseling options and whether they might be right for you.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 22 HOURS AGO