Honolulu, HI

Toys 'R' Us Is Making A Comeback... Again

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Toys "R" Us is trying its luck at another comeback — just in time for the upcoming holiday season.

The resuscitated toy store will be in every Macy's location in the U.S. in the next few months, according to CNN. These stores, which will range in size from 1,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet, will open starting late July through October 15. Flagship locations include Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco.

"The Toys 'R' Us experience you know and love is coming back to Macy’s … and sooner than you think! Some locations are opening this month, but by mid-October, every Macy’s in the U.S. will have its own Toys 'R' Us ... just in time for the holidays!‌" the company said in a statement.

This isn't the first comeback Toys "R" Us has tried making in recent years since filing for bankruptcy in 2017 and closing all its U.S. locations the following year. The toy store opened two physical stores and brought back online shopping two years later, but the operation was shut down in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In the meantime, Toys "R" Us partnered with Macy's last year which included selling toys on the department store's website. Four-hundred Toys "R" Us locations were opened in Macy's stores across the U.S. as a result. Consumers have been able to shop for Toys "R" Us products on Macy's website and ToysRUs.com since August 2021.

To celebrate the reopening, Toys 'R' Us store-within-a-store locations will host family-friendly activities and giveaways from October 15-23, which includes a photo-op with Geoffrey The Giraffe.

