Boulder City, NV

12 Reasons to Drive to Boulder City

By Rob Kachelriess
Thrillist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe get it. Summer's here and you want to go on vacation, but flying is a mess and driving is more expensive than ever, even as gas prices drop. Just a 45-minute drive from Sin City, Boulder City could be your best bet for a road trip getaway from Las Vegas....

Las Vegas Weekly

Iconic Vegas! Las Vegas News Bureau opens a vault on 75 years of photo history

Before there were three television networks, before Ocean’s 11 and long before the internet, there was the Las Vegas News Bureau. Founded in 1947 as a component of the Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority, the News Bureau has two jobs: to assist the LVCVA in marketing this city as a destination and to serve as a resource for national and international news organizations in reporting on Vegas. It does this mostly through photography, and over the past 75 years, the News Bureau has captured the sights of this city like no one else. To commemorate the anniversary, it’s opening up a one-of-a-kind photo archive (lvcva.com/who-we-are/75th-anniversary-gallery).
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Hoover Dam transformer explodes; no one hurt

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — A transformer exploded Tuesday at Hoover Dam, one of the nation’s largest hydroelectric facilities, producing a thick cloud of black smoke and flames that were quickly extinguished. No one was hurt in the explosion near the base of the dam, an engineering marvel on the Colorado River that straddles the border of Arizona and Nevada. Electricity produced at Hoover Dam continued flowing to the 8 million people in Arizona, Nevada and Southern California who rely on it, the Western Area Power Administration said. The cause of the fire was under investigation and officials were working to determine the extent of damage to the transformer, one of 15 at the complex that control the voltages for power sent to customers. “There is no risk to the power grid,” said Jacklynn Gould, a regional director for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
BOULDER CITY, NV
cowboystatedaily.com

Gun Manufacturer Kel-Tec To Expand To Rock Springs; Will Bring 250 Jobs

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Cowboy State has marketed itself as Second Amendment-friendly. It seems to be working as Kel-Tec Firearms has announced it will be expanding its business to Rock Springs. According to Kayla McDonald, economic development specialist for the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
fox10phoenix.com

Hoover Dam explosion, fire caught on tourist video

BOULDER CITY, Nev. - A transformer exploded Tuesday at Hoover Dam, one of the nation's largest hydroelectric facilities, producing a thick cloud of black smoke and flames that were quickly extinguished. No one was hurt in the explosion near the base of the dam, an engineering marvel on the Colorado...
ARIZONA STATE
