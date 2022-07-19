Heat Advisory issued for Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone GUSTY WINDS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHERN BOONE, HAMILTON, BUTLER, NORTHWESTERN CLERMONT, WARREN AND NORTHERN CLINTON COUNTIES THROUGH NOON EDT At 1112 AM EDT, A gust front line was located along a line extending from Kettering to 8 miles north of Harrison, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Winds will occur ahead of precipitation. Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Hamilton, Middletown, Fairfield, Covington, Mason, Lebanon, Norwood, Forest Park, Springboro, Sharonville, Wilmington, Monroe, Blue Ash, Loveland, Trenton, Franklin, Springdale, Reading and Montgomery. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 1 and 56. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 1 and 19. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 1 and 40. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH

BOONE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO