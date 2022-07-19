ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Heat Advisory issued for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone GUSTY WINDS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHERN BOONE, HAMILTON, BUTLER, NORTHWESTERN CLERMONT, WARREN AND NORTHERN CLINTON COUNTIES THROUGH NOON EDT At 1112 AM EDT, A gust front line was located along a line extending from Kettering to 8 miles north of Harrison, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Winds will occur ahead of precipitation. Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Hamilton, Middletown, Fairfield, Covington, Mason, Lebanon, Norwood, Forest Park, Springboro, Sharonville, Wilmington, Monroe, Blue Ash, Loveland, Trenton, Franklin, Springdale, Reading and Montgomery. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 1 and 56. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 1 and 19. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 1 and 40. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Champaign, Clark, Delaware, Franklin, Logan, Madison, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Delaware; Franklin; Logan; Madison; Union The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Champaign County in west central Ohio Northwestern Franklin County in central Ohio Southeastern Logan County in west central Ohio Western Delaware County in central Ohio Clark County in west central Ohio Madison County in central Ohio Union County in central Ohio * Until noon EDT. * At 1112 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from West Mansfield to Springfield, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Columbus, Springfield, Dublin, Delaware, Hilliard, Marysville, Urbana, London, Jefferson, Powell, Plain City, West Jefferson, Richwood, South Charleston, Mechanicsburg, North Lewisburg, Ashley, West Mansfield, Choctaw Lake and New California. This includes I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 52 and 91. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Miami, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Miami; Shelby THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN SHELBY AND MIAMI COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning are moving out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for west central Ohio. Please report previous wind damage or hail to the National Weather Service by going to our website at weather.gov/iln and submitting your report via social media.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Champaign, Clark, Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Licking by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 11:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Delaware; Fairfield; Franklin; Licking; Logan; Madison; Pickaway; Union SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 488 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OHIO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OHIO DELAWARE FAIRFIELD FRANKLIN OH LICKING MADISON PICKAWAY UNION OH IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO CHAMPAIGN CLARK LOGAN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BELLEFONTAINE, CIRCLEVILLE, COLUMBUS, DELAWARE, LANCASTER, LONDON, MARYSVILLE, NEWARK, PICKERINGTON, PLAIN CITY, SPRINGFIELD, URBANA, AND WEST JEFFERSON.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allen, Auglaize, Crawford, Defiance, Delaware, Erie, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Auglaize; Crawford; Defiance; Delaware; Erie; Fulton; Hancock; Hardin; Henry; Huron; Logan; Lucas; Marion; Mercer; Ottawa; Paulding; Putnam; Sandusky; Seneca; Shelby; Union; Van Wert; Williams; Wood; Wyandot SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 477 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEN AUGLAIZE CRAWFORD DEFIANCE DELAWARE ERIE FULTON HANCOCK HARDIN HENRY HURON LOGAN LUCAS MARION MERCER OTTAWA PAULDING PUTNAM SANDUSKY SENECA SHELBY UNION VAN WERT WILLIAMS WOOD WYANDOT
ALLEN COUNTY, OH

