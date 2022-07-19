Heat Advisory issued for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Delaware; Franklin; Logan; Madison; Union The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Champaign County in west central Ohio Northwestern Franklin County in central Ohio Southeastern Logan County in west central Ohio Western Delaware County in central Ohio Clark County in west central Ohio Madison County in central Ohio Union County in central Ohio * Until noon EDT. * At 1112 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from West Mansfield to Springfield, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Columbus, Springfield, Dublin, Delaware, Hilliard, Marysville, Urbana, London, Jefferson, Powell, Plain City, West Jefferson, Richwood, South Charleston, Mechanicsburg, North Lewisburg, Ashley, West Mansfield, Choctaw Lake and New California. This includes I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 52 and 91. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

