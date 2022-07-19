Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bullock; Lowndes; Macon; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Bullock County in southeastern Alabama Lowndes County in south central Alabama Southwestern Macon County in southeastern Alabama Montgomery County in south central Alabama * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 724 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Martin Dam to near Millbrook to near Paul M Grist State Park, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Montgomery, Union Springs, Fort Deposit, Mosses, Hayneville, Meadville, Milstead, Pike Road, Coosada, White Hall, Shorter, Gordonville, Franklin, Lowndesboro, Benton, Hyundai Motors Of Alabama, Auburn University In Montgomery, Dublin, Woodcrest and Snowdoun. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BULLOCK COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO