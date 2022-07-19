ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brent Faiyaz Debuts On Top Ten With ‘Wasteland’

By DeMicia Inman
 3 days ago
Brent Faiyaz attends The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School

Brent Faiyaz makes his top ten debut with his latest album Wasteland. The rising R&B singer landed at no. 2 on Billboard‘s 200 chart for sales and streams ending in the week ending July 14.

As an independently released album, Wasteland earned a total of 88,000 equivalent album units in its first week, including 81,000 in streaming equivalent album units (107.48 million on-demand streams of the tracks), and 6,000 in album sales, and the rest in track equivalent album units.

Despite a valiant effort, the Maryland musician could not best Bad Bunny, whose Un Verano Sin Ti sits at no. 1 for the fifth consecutive week.

Brent Faiyaz and Pretty Vee attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Following Brent Faiyaz, is Aespa at No. 3, Harry Styles at No. 4, and Morgan Wallen at No. 5. The remaining five spots are held by Drake, Future, Lil Durk, The Weeknd, and Chris Brown at 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10, respectively.

During a 2021 interview with Interview Magazine, Brent Faiyaz shared how the track “Gravity” with Tyler, the Creator came to be.

“I got into the studio with Yours Truly. We did these sessions for Adidas. It was me and DJ Dahi and we started the record. I did like the verse, the hook, and all that. He made the beat. Then I was like, ‘Man, who can I put on this to take it over?’ So I called Tyler up and he put a verse on it. It came together like that,” he revealed.

Executive produced by Jonathan “Freeze” Wells, the album also features Alicia Keys, Drake, and The Neptunes.

Listen to Brent Faiyaz’s album Wasteland below.

IN THIS ARTICLE
