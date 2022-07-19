ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Academy of Country Music Awards head to Texas on Prime Video

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The Academy of Country Music Awards is heading south to Texas next year as they return to exclusively live-streaming on Amazon Prime Video in 2023.

The country music awards show will be held on May 11 at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, an indoor football stadium at team headquarters for the Dallas Cowboys .

The ACM Awards made the streaming switch earlier this year after long being aired on CBS . The March 2022 awards show was held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

The Ford Center seats about 12,000 people and serves as a practice facility for the Cowboys. The ACM Awards were last held in Texas for their 50th anniversary in 2015.

Another change coming next year is new executive producer Raj Kapoor, who takes over from longtime ACM producer R. A. Clark. The ACM Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative.

Online: https://www.acmcountry.com/

