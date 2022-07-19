ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Helicopter scours sea after swimmer goes missing in Essex

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BVKk7_0glBzYj200

A helicopter scoured the waters along the Essex shoreline after a swimmer went missing and five others were rescued from Clacton Pier on Tuesday, July 19.

HM Coastguard said their rescue teams, along with RNLI lifeboats and ambulances, were at the scene.

A video shows the helicopter hovering over the area surrounding the pier, as beach goers watched from the shore.

According to the Met Office, temperatures exceeded 40C in the UK for the first time ever that afternoon, with 40.2C recorded at Heathrow Airport.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Firefighters tackle grass fire in Thamesmead amid heatwave

Firefighters scrambled across London attempting to control a series of blazes in the capital are now attending a grass fire in Thamesmead, southeast London.Posting on Twitter, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said: “Eight fire engines, the fire boat and around 65 firefighters are dealing with a grass fire on Defence Close in Thamesmead.“Please close your doors and windows if you live nearby,” it added.The LFB said that between midnight and 5pm on Sunday it had attended more incidents than it would have during a normal 24 hour period.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here Read More ‘Explosive’ wildfire near Yosemite burns more than 6,000 acres within hoursDeer saved by firefighters battling wildfires in SpainEmergency evacuation on the Greek island of Lesbos due to forest fire
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

‘Everything was totally destroyed’: The family who lost everything during UK’s record heat

David Calver was out doing deliveries for work in the record-breaking heat when his wife, Trudie, called.She told him to rush back home and get their cats out the house. He tried, but was stopped from getting near.“I just had to stand in the field gateway and look down the field where our house was totally ablaze. Flames shooting through the roof,” the 67-year-old from Norfolk tells The Independent.The fire began in a field near to Mr Calver’s house during extreme heat across the UK, which saw temperatures of 40C for the first time in history and fuelled dozens of...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimmer#Heathrow Airport#Accident#Essex#Clacton Pier#Rnli#The Met Office
The Independent

Major incident declared and public told to cancel barbecues as wildfires tear across southeast England

Firefighters battled a series of fierce “weather-related” wildfires across southeast England on Sunday, prompting the declaration of a major incident in Surrey.Both Surrey Fire and Rescue (SFR) and the London Fire Brigade (LFB) issued pleas to the public to cancel any barbecue plans in a bid to prevent further outbreaks.Please help us prevent further fires by cancelling all planned BBQs, removing rubbish especially glass from grassland & disposing cigarettes correctly. Our firefighters & control officers are doing a fantastic job in challenging conditions. Your co-operation will help us greatly. pic.twitter.com/0svNolGyba— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 24, 2022Firefighters were called...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: Flood warnings as showers batter country before warm weather returns

The UK is set for wetter weather this week as showers are forecast to batter parts of the country following the record-breaking heatwave. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across Scotland and Northern Ireland for Sunday alerting possible flood risks disrupting transport and causing damage to homes and businesses. “Early showers, some heavy, over Northern Ireland will give way to some more persistent rain, again heavy and perhaps thundery at times, later this morning and afternoon,” the Met Office said. “Over Northern Ireland 10-20 mm of rain is likely to fall in some...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Fire damages homes in southern Greece; more blazes active

Α major fire has broken out in southern Greece, burning homes in villages not far from the famous archaeological site of Ancient Olympia and prompting the evacuations of six villages. The fire broke out Sunday afternoon near the villages of Krestena and Skillountia, which are south and southeast of...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Folkestone becomes new ‘hotspot of holiday hell’ as disruption at Dover clears

As traffic begins to clear at Dover, Folkestone and the Eurotunnel have now become known as the “hotspot of holiday hell” with several hours of delays quickly racking up.“Have made this journey a number of times pre-pandemic and pre-Brexit. No such issues apart from an occasional minor delay,” said 53-year-old Eugene, who was stuck in the car for eight hours with his wife and two children. “A shame that this has occurred.”The Port of Dover said it had assisted more than 10,800 passengers on their way by mid-morning on Sunday.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Patient flown for 23 hours in ‘flying ICU’ aircraft from US to India for emergency surgery

A 67-year-old Indian woman who needed an emergency heart surgery was airlifted in a 23-hour-long flight from Portland, US, to India’s southern Chennai city, is what is being said to be the longest medical air transfer ever undertaken.According to the International Critical-Care Air Transfer Team (ICATT), an air ambulance service based in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, the plane stopped at locations as disparate as Iceland and Turkey.The entire operation cost about Rs 10m (around £100,000), ICATT co-founder Shalini Nalwad, who supervised the complex evacuation, told the Press Trust of India.The 23-hour long flight was a tense journey...
HEALTH
The Independent

What’s causing the delays at Dover?

Travellers are facing a third day of delays at Dover as traffic gridlock at the border continues.Holidaymakers setting off for France have found themselves stuck in cars for as many as five hours as bumper-to-bumper traffic has caused travel chaos for thousands in recent days.UK ministers are pointing to a shortage of French border officials, while Paris says it is not responsible for Brexit.So, who is to blame for the hold-ups?Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Aerial footage captures Dover queues stretching milesBritish Ports Association denies Liz Truss' claim Brexit isn't causing Dover chaosLed By Donkeys slam Dover chaos with another genius video
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Man dies after sinkhole opens under swimming pool in Israel

A man was pulled to his death after a sinkhole opened up under a swimming pool he was in. The incident happened at a villa that was hosting a company party in the central town of Karmi Yosef, 25 miles (40km) south-east of Tel Aviv.The victim has been identified as a 32-year-old employee of the company, Klil Kimhi. Another man aged 34 narrowly escaped and needed treatment from paramedics at the scene for injuries to his lower body.Footage from the scene shows swimmers – who were attending a private work party – clinging to the sides of the pool...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man fatally shot at east London gathering named

A 28-year-old who was fatally shot a gathering in east London has been named as local man Sam Brown. Police were called to Cheney Row Park, Waltham Forest, at about 12.30am on Sunday to reports of shots being fired. Soon afterwards, two men, one of whom was Mr Brown, turned...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Kayaker helps lost 6-year-old found swimming alone in St. Louis River

DULUTH, Minn. -- A kayaker found a 6-year-old boy swimming alone in the St. Louis River and helped him back to safety after he was separated from his parent's sailboat.The Duluth Police Department said the boy was wearing a life jacket when he was discovered on July 5.The kayaker who helped the young child back to shore called 911 because the boy was extremely cold. Police responded to the 9900 block of Hudson Boulevard around 4:12 p.m.Officers interviewed the child's parent and learned they were sailing on the river when the boy wanted to swim next to the boat, holding an attached rope. The boy lost hold of the rope, and the wind pushed the sailboat away from the boy.The parent says they could not navigate back to the boy due to the currents of the river and the wind and was forced to beach the boat ashore.According to the police report, the boy told his parent he would swim back to shore, but the current prevented him from doing so.
DULUTH, MN
The Independent

The Independent

759K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy