ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Commonwealth Games 2022: Everything you need to know about event

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MW4pT_0glBzXqJ00

The 2022 Commonwealth Games get underway at the end of July as Birmingham prepares to welcome 72 nations across two weeks of action.

For the seventh time since the inception of the Games in 1930, a UK city is hosting.

Birmingham promises a jam-packed lineup, with new sports and disciplines added into the mix.

Women’s cricket is a new addition to the schedule, alongside 3x3 basketball and mixed synchronised diving.

Birmingham also boasts the largest para-sport programme, with eight sports included.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘It changes everything’: Why the Tour de France Femmes is a historic moment for women’s cycling

After years of failed attempts and half-hearted gimmicks, women’s cycling will finally have a Tour de France worthy of the name when it begins in Paris on Sunday. The brand new Tour de France Femmes is the most lucrative ever women’s cycling race, bursting with talent on a varied and challenging eight-stage parcours built to entertain, and organiser ASO has perhaps finally planted the seeds of a race which will grow and blossom for many summers to come.There have been several different incarnations of a women’s Tour de France stretching back to 1955. The race peaked during the 1980s but...
CYCLING
The Independent

West Indies vs India LIVE: Cricket score and updates from India in West Indies 2022

Follow live coverage of West Indies vs India from the India in West Indies 2022 today.The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

757K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy