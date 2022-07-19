Commonwealth Games 2022: Everything you need to know about event

The 2022 Commonwealth Games get underway at the end of July as Birmingham prepares to welcome 72 nations across two weeks of action.

For the seventh time since the inception of the Games in 1930, a UK city is hosting.

Birmingham promises a jam-packed lineup, with new sports and disciplines added into the mix.

Women’s cricket is a new addition to the schedule, alongside 3x3 basketball and mixed synchronised diving.

Birmingham also boasts the largest para-sport programme, with eight sports included.

