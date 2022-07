CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sabrina Coffman and Lexi Knight of the Cleveland State women's golf team were named WGCA Scholar All-Americans. Coffman, a senior from Toledo, Ohio earned this honor for the first time in her career after joining the program in the fall. On the year, she recorded four top-four finishes in the Spring which included a tie for third at the Youngstown Spring Invite and ties for fourth at the Dolores Black Invite, Colonel Classic, and Nevel Meade Collegiate. She went on to lead the Vikings at the Horizon League Championships with an eighth-place finish.

