Men’s Soccer Announces Recruiting Class for 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBronx, N.Y. – (July 19, 2022) – Fordham head coach Carlo Acquista announced the addition of 12 more players for the 2022 season. This group joins the trio of Daniel Espeleta (Athens, Ga./Apex Learning (Creighton)), Jackson Soules (New York, N.Y./NYC Lab (Ohio State), and Paolo Primavera (Rockville Centre, N.Y./Chaminade (Columbia)), who...

Water Polo Announces 2022 Schedule

Bronx, N.Y. – (July 20, 2022) – The 2021 MAWPC Champion, Fordham water polo team, announced its 2022 schedule today, which features four early season tournaments, as well as the Rams playing host to the 2022 MAWPC Championship at the Col. Francis B. Messmore Aquatic Center in November.
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

Women's Basketball Adds Graduate Transfer Jada Dapaa

Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham women's basketball today announces the addition of Jada Dapaa as a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 campaign. The North Bethesda, Md. native starred at Saint Francis the past four years. Dapaa, a 5'11 forward, was named the 2022 Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Year,...
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

Fordham Soccer to Host Meet & Greet Event on August 12th

Bronx, N.Y. – (July 21, 2022) – The Fordham Soccer programs are happy to invite all men's and women's alumni to a free meet & greet kickoff event for the 2022 season. Come out & join head coaches Carlo Acquista and Magnus Nilerud and their staffs for happy hour from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Bella Union, located at 411 Third Avenue in Manhattan, and talk about the upcoming 2022 season and the bright future of Fordham Soccer.
MANHATTAN, NY
WIBX 950

Watch ‘Iron Mike’ Tyson’s First Two Wins in the Capital Region

Few boxers were more dominant, and more well-known, during their peak than Mike Tyson. A native of Brooklyn, New York, Tyson won gold medals in the Junior Olympic Games in 1981 and 1982, before making his professional boxing debut in 1985. He was an instant powerhouse, winning 26 of his first 28 fights by either a KO, or TKO. He would continue to rise in notoriety in 1986, with his first televised fight airing in February of that year.
ALBANY, NY
offMetro.com

5 Delicious Restaurants in Brooklyn You Should Try

I don’t know exactly why, but Brooklyn has always been my favorite borough in NYC. Maybe because of Brooklyn Bridge or Prospect Park, maybe because it’s so lively and crowded (it’s the most populous borough in the city with over 2.5 million people!), maybe because of all the things you can do in Brooklyn, or maybe it’s just because of the GOOD food, and the great restaurants.
BROOKLYN, NY
natureworldnews.com

Multiple Shark Sightings Led to New Closures of New York City Beaches

Shark sightings have been reported by local authorities on the waters off New York City earlier this week, leading to the temporary closure of all beaches on the Rockaway peninsula in Queens on Tuesday, July 19. The incident adds to the recurring shark sightings in the New York City coast, including on Long Island, for several weeks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
purewow.com

The 20 Very Best Lobster Rolls in NYC

While you can get lobster rolls year-round, we’re of the firm belief that it’s not officially summer until you sink your teeth into the iconic crustacean-and-hot-dog-bun combo. And believe it or not, you don’t have to travel to Maine to get your hands on some great ones, thanks to these local spots dishing out their own delicious takes. In a range of prices and neighborhoods throughout the five boroughs, here are 20 of the very best lobster rolls in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Neighbors in Sheepshead Bay form Asian Community Watch group

NEW YORK -  Residents in Sheepshead Bay are taking safety into their own hands by forming an Asian Community Watch group. Focusing their patrols on the neighborhoods of Sheepshead Bay and Homecrest, the group will consist of volunteers who aim to deter crimes by calling police if they see anything suspicious. "Being a watch person can help lower the crime rate, to give them a warning, to tell them to stop," said Bernard Chow, who's on the board of the group. Asian Community Watch was formed and announced by Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, of Brooklyn's 48th Council District, who says it came after residents...
BROOKLYN, NY
stupiddope.com

The 1st Platinum Selling Hip Hop Artist to be Elected to Public Office in the United States

Hip Hop was born nearly 50 years ago in the Bronx, NY by DJ Kool Herc. Since then Hip Hop culture has transcended music, fashion, art, and dance. Hip Hop culture has reshaped and influenced American culture for decades to now become the highest grossing music genre to date. Although Hip Hop has always been political, it is now making even greater strides in politics with the election of Dupré “Doitall” Kelly from the platinum selling Hip Hop group Lords of the Underground.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Shark sightings clear beaches from NYC to central Long Island

JONES BEACH, NY (PIX11) — Shark sightings at Atlantic Ocean beaches from eastern Queens to central Long Island shut the beaches down for part or all of Tuesday afternoon. It was the latest in a very active month so far for shark encounters in our region. Coastal authorities say that the high number of shark sightings […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkspaces.com

Top 5 Upscale Casinos in New York City (2022)

New York, the city that never sleeps, is an advanced urban in the United States consisting of 5 boroughs strategically placed on the banks of the Hudson River. The concrete jungle comprises iconic skyscrapers such as the Empire State building and the sprawling central park. But that is not all. New York hosts lush land-based casinos that feature exquisite interior designs, thousands of mechanical slots, and hundreds of table games operated by skilled croupiers. The gambling establishments are part of the city’s history, making them worthy competitors of renowned casinos such as Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco, Casino Baden-Baden in Germany, and The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, which covers over 550,000 square feet. In this read, we rundown the top upscale New York City casinos with luxurious interior designs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
japanculture-nyc.com

Manhattanites Now Have a Daiso of Their Own

July 15 was a banner day for Manhattan-based Daiso fans. The celebrated Japanese retailer known for its inexpensive, yet high-quality products opened its first Manhattan store. The new location at 220 E. 57th Street (between 2nd and 3rd Avenues) marks the eighty-third Daiso storefront in the contiguous United States. There...
BROOKLYN, NY

