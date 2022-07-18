ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

‘Late Show’ staffers arrested at Capitol won’t be prosecuted

By Olafimihan Oshin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0io5OX_0glBzO9000
The Ed Sullivan Theater is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in New York, site of CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Read More

WASHINGTON (The Hill) — Washington prosecutors announced on Monday that the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” staffers who were arrested in the Capitol complex last month won’t face prosecution. In a statement, the D.C. Attorney’s Office said that the nine “Late Show” employees were invited into the building by congressional staffers to conduct interviews and were never officially asked to leave the premises, though Capitol Police did tell them that they were supposed to have an escort.

“After a comprehensive review of all of the evidence and the relevant legal authority, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia has determined that it cannot move forward with misdemeanor charges of unlawful entry against the nine individuals who were arrested on June 16, 2022 at the Longworth Office Building,” it said in a statement.

“The Office would be required to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that these invited guests were guilty of the crime of unlawful entry because their escort chose to leave them unattended. We do not believe it is probable that the Office would be able to obtain and sustain convictions on these charges,” it concluded, adding that the individuals will no longer have to appear in court later this month.

In a separate statement, Capitol Police said that they were informed that the case would not be moving forward and “we respect the decision that office has made.”

The nine individuals had been charged with unlawful entry on June 16 after Capitol Police received calls of a disturbance at the Longworth House Office Building. Colbert had defended his crew on air after the incident, saying they were guilty of only “hijinks with intent to goof.”

“The Capitol Police are much more cautious than they were, say, 18 months ago, and for a very good reason. If you don’t know what that reason is, I know which news network you watch,” he said at the time. The Hill has reached out to CBS for comment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
NEWS10 ABC

Baby dies hours after being dropped off at Florida day care

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (NewsNation) — Grieving parents are questioning how their energetic 9-month-old could have been pronounced dead just hours after being dropped off at a daycare center. On Monday, little Tayvon Tomlin was reportedly found lifeless in his crib at Lincoln Marti Daycare in Homestead, Florida. Miami-Dade police told...
HOMESTEAD, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
NEWS10 ABC

Fugitive from Vermont caught in Washington County

HAMPTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Todd Slade, 48, of Poultney, Vermont. They took him into custody at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 9, saying that he is wanted in both Vermont and Colorado. The sheriff’s office said they received a...
NEWS10 ABC

Warrensburg man accused of burglarizing Stewart’s

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Warrensburg man was held in police lockup after an off-duty police officer stopped him from assaulting a Stewart’s employee, officials said. Tuesday night, around 8:30 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Stewart’s Shop at 3827 Main Street in Warrensburg for a hold-up alarm activation.
Business Insider

11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution

On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation.Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald Trump meddled in the state's 2020 election said on Tuesday that 16 Republicans who participated...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Police
NEWS10 ABC

Woman run off road, robbed after big casino win

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police in Iowa arrested one of the men they say was responsible for a terrifying robbery of a woman who had just won a significant amount of money at Prairie Meadows Casino. The victim won two jackpots at the casino totaling more than $10,000,...
DES MOINES, IA
NEWS10 ABC

Body recovered presumed to be missing teen

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said the Pittsfield police and fire departments have recovered a body presumed to be Joshua Rodriguez. The 19-year-old was reported missing earlier in the week. The body was recovered from Silver Lake Wednesday morning. An autopsy will be...
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Corinth woman charged in narcotics investigation

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Corinth resident on Tuesday, July 12, in connection with the sale of narcotics. Police said that Giselle M, Barnes, 54, of Walnut Street was arrested following an investigation. According to a report, Barnes is accused of knowingly...
CORINTH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy