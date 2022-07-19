ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

City and partner agencies review evacuation mapping

 3 days ago
– While there are no evacuation orders currently, representatives from the Sedona Fire District, Coconino County Sherriff’s Office, Yavapai County Sherriff’s Office, the Sedona Police Department, and city management proactively reviewed a preliminary evacuation map for Sedona’s city limits in light of the recent fire activity with the Committee Fire currently located along the Mogollon Rim east of Sedona.

The preliminary evacuation map identifies geographic zones and outlines how neighborhoods may be evacuated in the event an evacuation is needed. This work also helps the incident management team quantify the time and resources necessary to conduct such an evacuation.

“This press release is not to suggest evacuations will be necessary, but to reassure our residents that the city and our partner agencies are prepared to execute an evacuation if and when it is needed. We’re working closely with and will stay in constant communication with the sheriff’s offices, the Fire District, the Forest Service and incident management teams coordinating the fire, and will pass information along to the community as we have it,” said Deputy Sedona Police Chief Stephanie Foley.

Make sure to sign up for emergency alerts

The city of Sedona and Yavapai and Coconino Counties use the Ready, Set, Go method for emergency evacuations. All residents should always be in “ready” status prepared to monitor the situation and have important documents and valuables packed, whereas in “set” status, residents are prepared to go at a moment’s notice and in “go” status, residents leave immediately. Read more here.

To ensure you are informed in the event Yavapai County or Coconino County orders an evacuation, sign up for:

Additionally, residents are encouraged to read the recently completed

document, a guide to emergency preparedness.

Fire updates

The most recent estimates from the U.S. Forest Service’s Coconino National Forest show the fire at approximately 300 acres. Note: the Forest Service does not have a role in evacuations, but is actively managing the fire.

Follow information about this fire through daily evening video updates on the Coconino National Forest’s Facebook page and sign up for news releases from the Coconino National Forest.

You can also see detailed fire information at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8241/.

