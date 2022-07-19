ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

These Are The 10 Best Dive Bars In The State Of North Dakota

By Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
SuperTalk 1270
SuperTalk 1270
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

These are the 10 BEST dive bars in the state of North Dakota!. That's a bold statement, but I just got done counting more than 1,000 votes from our listeners, readers, and fans, so I'm sticking to it. This is actually a story a year and a half in the...

supertalk1270.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KX News

Hotels are booked for the first State Fair weekend

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — With many hotels booked in Minot this weekend, you may be wondering where people might be staying if they don’t have a room. The North Dakota State Fair is here and some visitors are staying overnight. With hotels booked all weekend long, campgrounds are...
MINOT, ND
valleynewslive.com

Licenses still available for North Dakota’s deer gun season

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Game and Fish announced that there are over 3,500 licenses still available for the state’s 2022 deer gun season. They say they will be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting on July 27 at 8 A.M. Residents and nonresidents who...
FARGO, ND
Hot 97-5

In North Dakota “If You Build It They Will Come” Believe That!

Imagine yourself hanging out all day at North Dakota's Largest Indoor Water Park!. Not long ago I posted an article about the talk of a proposed indoor water park being built in North Dakota, just any ordinary park, but THE largest in the state. This is what I found on Facebook a couple of months ago " North Dakota's largest indoor water park coming to Fargo"
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elgin, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Lifestyle
City
Regent, ND
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Food & Drinks
Bismarck, ND
Restaurants
SuperTalk 1270

Welcome To Bismarck- Where Neighbors Look After Each Other

There was no way I was NOT going to miss this post this morning. If you live here in Bismarck/Mandan I am hoping the same thing happened to you. Just about 48 minutes ago yet another textbook example of what living in this State is all about, specifically in our city. My daily ritual is to hop on board the computer and take my mouse for a ride - checking out the news, and my Facebook page, which eventually leads me to the Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook Group page. I saw this photo almost right away...
BISMARCK, ND
roundupweb.com

"Dakota Day Trips, The Road To Rural Wonders," Highlights Little Known Treasures

Cliff Naylor, famous for his "Off The Beaten Path" stories on KFYR TV, has published his third book featuring rural treasures in North Dakota, eastern Montana and northern South Dakota. "These are 50 new places, all well worth a trip to," Naylor said. Because it is self-published rather than through the North Dakota Tourism, Naylor was able to include eastern Montana places like the unique little town of Westby, the remarkable Fairview Lift Bridge, and the Dirty Shame Show, Scobey. Although readers cannot visit, he also writes about the Dinosaur Cowboy, Clayton Phipps, who is a rancher with thousands of dinosaur bones on his property. He digs them up and sells them and has one remarkable piece, Dueling Dinosaurs, a couple of complete skeletons engaged in mortal combat, at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.
MONTANA STATE
SuperTalk 1270

5 Fixings Found On A North Dakota Hot Dog

If you hadn't gotten the memo, saw a social media post or read your National Day Calendar... drumroll please... Today is National Hot Dog Day! AND there is no way you can grow up in North Dakota without having had a Cloverdale Hot Dog!. Why all the fuss? Because here...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Dive Bars#Bar Info#Light Bar#Tavern#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Harvey 5#Spot Stanley Sykeston
dakotanewsnow.com

Gofundme established for South Dakota groom severely injured on Hawaiian honeymoon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a picture-perfect July ceremony on the shores of Lake Thompson, two people committing their love for each other. To celebrate their new chapter in life, newlyweds Joe and Kaelene Tappe set off for Hawaii. Their time in paradise quickly turned to tragedy as Joe set out on his board to ride the surf. A wave took this military veteran’s strong body and pushed him into the ocean floor, fracturing his t5 and t6 vertebrae. Unconcious, he narrowly escaped drowning and was rushed to the ER. Doctors say it’s a miracle he’s not paralyzed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
SuperTalk 1270

Show Some Bismarck Love For Chevelle Jochim

Here is your chance to support a little sweetheart and her family. Cheville Jochim was born prematurely and club-footed. Cheville spent a great deal of time dealing with a feeding tube. Cheville has had many issues with mobility. Cheville has undergone numerous surgeries and there are more planned. Chevelle's smile and spirit light up a room. Chevelle is a young girl that displays courage every day and really is a role model ( yes, at the ripe old age of almost 5 ) for the young and old. This is a way for all of us to pitch in and help.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Top 5 Worst Jobs In North Dakota

At one time or another, we've all had jobs that were more than likely less pleasant than others. However, are there some that outweigh others so much so that they made the list?. Think of this as the North Dakota version of the hit TV show "Dirty Jobs" by Mike...
ECONOMY
Hot 97-5

North Dakota State Fair – 5 Things That WON’T Be Fried This Year

A short road trip definitely worth planning and taking, a tradition that so many people look forward to. The 2022 North Dakota State Fair in Minot is ready to roll kicking off this Friday. What pops into your head when you think of the NDSF or any fair for that matter? I mean they all ( in every city almost ) have so many things in common that people have come to love. The concerts, the rides, the animals, and without a doubt the food, especially the fried foods. Nowadays there doesn't seem to be anything you can't find at the fair that is NOT FRIED.......except for these 5 things You WON'T Find FRIED At The NDSF This Year:
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
96.5 The Walleye

Bismarck, This Just Happened. Proof That Miracles Exist.

THEY'RE PATCHING POTHOLES AT THE GATEWAY MALL PARKING LOT!!!. This project looked like it was just getting underway this week. I'm not certain if someone is working on patching the entire parking lot. I didn't take these pictures myself, and I'm sure the photographer didn't want to push their luck checking out the rest of the lot..
BISMARCK, ND
KELOLAND TV

SD Hutterite co-op accused of illegal grain transactions

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota grain cooperative is under government scrutiny because it doesn’t have a state grain-buyer license. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has opened an official docket regarding South Dakota Hutterian Co-Operative of Aberdeen. Commission staff are looking into soybean sales the co-op...
AGRICULTURE
96.5 The Walleye

North Dakota’s Top 11 Favorite Lakes According To Our Fans

As we approach another near 100-degree day in Bismarck Mandan all I can think of is the lake. How I wish I had my toes in the water and my butt in the sand. There is something so therapeutic about being near water. There's a reason why people pay big bucks for a little slice of heaven on a piece of shoreline somewhere.
MANDAN, ND
ijpr.org

Wed 9 AM | A gay environmentalist in North Dakota: 'Boys and Oil'

The Dakotas came alive when fracking became a common word. The oil industry mushroomed in North Dakota practically overnight. Trevor Brorby grew up amid the boomtowns, but found himself decidedly different from many of the people around him: he is a gay environmentalist. He tells the story of finding the...
POLITICS
SuperTalk 1270

A Town In Minnesota Is Making It Illegal To Smoke In Your Car

I completely understand WHY there are so many people against smoking in most places outdoors. This isn't anything new by any means. In North Dakota, the laws are pretty simple about smoking. You can receive a fine if you light up a cig in an area where it is prohibited. It's been almost ten years since North Dakota's Free Law became effective - according to fdhu.org the Free Law "... advances public health by protecting more workers, residents and visitors from secondhand smoke exposure in public places and places of employment" I smoke cigars now and then, and I completely understand those that disdain second-hand smoke, especially from a stogie. However, I also believe that there should be more places where you can relax and smoke inside, like a cigar bar. Now you can't even smoke in your own car if you lived in this small town in Minnesota.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
SuperTalk 1270

SuperTalk 1270

Mandan, ND
872
Followers
1K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy