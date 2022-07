CLARKSTON - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District is inviting public comments on a proposed Lower Snake River Channel Dredging project. According to a release, the Corps is proposing to restore the lower Snake River federal navigation channel by removing accumulated sediment from the channel in two locations. Those proposed locations are below the Ice Harbor Navigation lock near Pasco, WA, and near the confluence of the lower Snake and Clearwater Rivers in the LC Valley (Lewiston, ID & Clarkston, WA).

CLARKSTON, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO