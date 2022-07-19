ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, FL

Dozens of cows block Florida’s Turnpike after truck fire

By Associated Press
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rK3r5_0glBxmCk00
Courtesy of: Abby Ward

ST. CLOUD, Fla. [AP] — Traffic on Florida’s Turnpike stopped moooooving for several hours Monday after a cattle hauler caught fire, and dozens of cows blocked the roadway, authorities said.

Video Courtesy of: Abby Ward

The hauler’s semi-cab began to catch fire shortly before noon near St. Cloud, south of Orlando, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news released.

The driver, a 47-year-old Alabama man, pulled the truck over to the turnpike’s outside shoulder, The Associated Press reported. He then opened the cattle trailer door, allowing about 70 cows to escape the smoke and flames.

The local fire department quickly responded and extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported. The cattle hauler was towed from the scene.

Florida’s Turnpike was closed in both directions, and traffic was diverted for nearly four hours as officials dealt with the fire and rounded up the cows.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the fire.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evie M.

Don't drive through the I-4 deadzone heading to Sanford, Florida

The I-4 East in Floridaformulanone Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license. Moving to Florida has taught me there is a lot of culture to absorb here. Even after a year of living in the heart of Orlando, I feel I’ve barely scratched the surface of all the interesting and often terrifyingly spooky stories that come out of this fun-loving and beautiful state. Sometimes it’s weird to think that if I hopped in the car and drove for about twenty minutes in any direction right now, I’m going to run into multiple super haunted places.
SANFORD, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Active fire moving northwest near I-95

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an active fire is active in the buffer area located North of County Road 512 and West of I-95. The fire is moving northwest and currently extends into Brevard County. Fire Rescue is on scene and no persons or homes have...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Florida man seriously hurt after gator attack

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man was hospitalized with serious injuries from an alligator attack on the state’s west coast Wednesday evening. Sarasota ABC affiliate WWSB reports 43-year-old Eric Merda of Sarasota was bitten by an alligator at Lake Manatee Fish Camp in eastern Manatee County, citing the county’s sheriff’s office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Saint Cloud, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Saint Cloud, FL
Crime & Safety
islandernews.com

10 Best weekend getaways in Florida

Summer is coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the vacationing has to, and if there is no time for long trips, staying in Florida offers a good alternative and provides options for a weekend trip without breaking the bank. Practical Wanderlust provides us with some of the best...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

What is Florida's Most Populated City? What is its Least?

Mary Whitworth, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With a population of around 21,216,924, Florida is the third most populated state in the United States. And Florida is rapidly growing. According to United States Census data, Florida's population increased by 211,196 from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021. This level of growth was second only to that of Texas.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

26-year-old motorcyclist killed in Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old West Virginia man was killed during a crash in Brevard County Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man was riding his motorcycle south along U.S. Highway 1, driving over the speed limit, troopers said. [TRENDING: Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Month returns...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#Cows#Fire Department#Old Alabama#Accident#The Associated Press
Mysuncoast.com

Citrus greening devastates Florida’s orange crops

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Citrus greening is devastating the orange production industry and orange growers are feeling the pain. “Very concerned about it,” said Paul Meador, the President of Everglades Harvesting, Inc. “We are right now able to produce enough oranges to cover our costs of operation. It’s very close. Anything, a freeze, or a hurricane, would be enough to push us over the edge.”
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Pedestrian hit, killed in Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla – A pedestrian was hit and killed by three cars while traveling on U.S. Highway 1 on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The pedestrian was walking west across the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 when troopers say he got into the path of a 2007 Honda Accord driving in the outside lane.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming From

Florida has arguably always been a top destination for those looking to relocate. Its warm weather and lack of state tax are attractive to many home buyers. However, in recent months, rising housing costs and inflation have arguably made Florida less cost-effective than it once was. So it would be normal to wonder if Florida was still a popular destination. It appears that the answer is yes. Recent data shows that for some cities, people are still coming to Florida in high numbers. In fact, people are moving to one Florida city more than anywhere else in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

Woman with pitchfork, whip arrested outside Publix in Florida. Here’s what troopers say she was doing

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman accused of waving a pitchfork and black whip in front of a Publix store was arrested Tuesday in Lake County, according to an arrest affidavit. The Publix manager told deputies that Lisa Anne Slone, 56, was trying to sell teddy bears behind the store in Minneola earlier that day, the Florida Highway Patrol report said.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Opponents of Florida Turnpike extension to protest at Sumter Commission meeting

Opponents of the planned Florida Turnpike extension will protest next week at the Sumter Commission meeting in The Villages. No Build activists will gather prior to Tuesday’s Sumter Commission meeting “to send a clear, loud message to the Sumter County commissioners that it is time for them to follow in the footsteps of the Levy Board of County Commissioners, Citrus Board of County Commissioners, Dunnellon City Council, Inverness City Council, Inglis Town Commission, and Yankeetown Council and pass a No Build resolution of their own,” according to the Sierra Club of Florida which has been organizing opponents against the turnpike extension effort.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy