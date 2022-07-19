ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin scams reported in Dare County, sheriff’s office says

By Adrianna Lawrence
 3 days ago
FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo, a Bitcoin logo is shown is displayed on an ATM in Hong Kong. The price of bitcoin rose above $20,000 for the first time… Read More

The caller tells residents to open an account with a bitcoin machine

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Dare County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about sudden reports of bitcoin scams.

The callers promise a great reward through opening an account and depositing money through one of the many bitcoin machines around the county.

Once this is done, the money moves through other victim’s accounts and lands in a final destination.

The sheriff’s office is urging residents to hang up and call local law enforcement if they receive these calls. They may call or even email several times to intimidate and pressure victims into the ruse.

More information about the scam can be found, here.

