Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brevard

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an active fire is active in the buffer area located North of County Road 512 and West of I-95. The fire is moving northwest and currently extends into Brevard County. Fire Rescue is on scene and no persons or homes have...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s no secret new developments are popping up across Osceola County. One of the latest to be approved is the Whaley Platt Development. It's a 750-acre, 2,800-unit community that will feature a five-acre lagoon. Vaike O’Grady with Metro Development Group says the lagoon will...
Areas across Volusia and Flagler counties Tuesday night were hit by severe weather, resulting in damage to certain areas. New Smyrna Beach alone had two people struck by lightning with one being rushed to Halifax Hospital in critical condition. CPR was performed on this resident by a good samaritan until paramedics arrived.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — When tropical systems threaten Central Florida, emergency managers spring into action, bringing trailers full of supplies to turn normal elementary schools into medically enhanced shelters. "Unlike a general population shelter, we have all of the devices and equipment that clients need to sustain, so that...
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – More sea turtles are nesting on Brevard County’s beaches this summer and more are getting stuck too. Volunteers with the Sea Turtle Preservation Society say four sea turtles have gotten stuck under wooden ramp and step-style dune crossovers in the last two weeks. [TRENDING:...
Starting Sunday, Brightline crews will ramp up test runs along a portion of newly double-tracked rail corridor in Brevard County — with trains accelerating up to 79 mph, according to News 6 partner Florida Today. The private company’s future $2.7 billion passenger rail extension linking Orlando International Airport with...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Loved ones say the 27-year-old victim was unresponsive for a full 20 minutes before being revived at Halifax Health. They say doctors tell them his condition is grave, but they won't give up hope. “We still have hope. Hope is the last thing you lose,”...
“What drew my family here is what draws most visitors to the Space Coast. It is the beach, the lagoon, and space travel. It is not a luxury hotel. There are lots of places to go for a luxury hotel. What Brevard County has is much more valuable.”. Growing up...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — As the rainy season continues across Central Florida, we know it typically comes with severe lightning, which is no joke. Two people were struck by lightning in New Smyrna Beach Tuesday afternoon and first responders say going inside is the only safe bet. A...
Brightline will test its trains at speeds of up to 79 mph Sunday through July 29 through Brevard County. It will affect crossings in Rockledge and Melbourne. Brightline’s construction team will continue to work on its Orlando extension, increasing maximum speeds to 79 mph in Brevard County to integrate a new second railroad track into the corridor. The work, known as a signal and track cutover, will affect the seven railroad crossings.
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An arrest report reveals new details about how deputies caught up to a bank robbery suspect. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said Bernard Rogers, the 34-year who had a gun when he robbed a TD Bank in Melbourne, apologized several times when he was arrested Wednesday in Cocoa.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some areas of the country are lucky to get a new school every 10 years, but Orange County is opening five new schools this year alone. The cost? A combined $152 million and it was all paid for with money from developers and a special tax approved by the people of Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There are dozens and dozens of splash pads in Central Florida, and for parents, they’re lifesavers. Especially in the summer. “Yes, 100%. It is saving our summer. With a heat index of 105, we are only hanging outside in the water, so the splash pad is where it's at now for us,” Ashley Roberts, a parent, said.
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist died and another person was injured in a crash that sent a truck into a retention pond Friday morning in Titusville, police said. According to investigators, the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Foley Road and State Road 405, or South Street.
ORLANDO, Fla. — A vehicle crashed into an Orlando home on Thursday night. The 22-year-old man driving the vehicle crashed at 10:45 p.m. on Beverly Court, according to the Orlando Fire Department. The vehicle struck a living room when it crashed. The driver was trapped but was able to...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old West Virginia man was killed during a crash in Brevard County Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man was riding his motorcycle south along U.S. Highway 1, driving over the speed limit, troopers said. [TRENDING: Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Month returns...
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Today, the Brevard County Commission considered and unanimously approved a proposal from Health First to build a Wellness Village featuring a new hospital in downtown Merritt Island. The concept is unique to the area and region. The campus will feature a seven-story, 120-bed state-of-the-art hospital...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Ziggy, a baby zebra and one of the newest members of the Brevard County Zoo in Florida took his first steps recently – and even a few gallops – while exploring his habitat. Video shared by the zoo on its Facebook page showed Ziggy...
A huge methamphetamine trafficking organization was shut down in a joint effort by the Volusia Bureau of Investigation (VBI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Volusia Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday. The operation was reportedly headed up by Christina Guess, a former corrections officer for the state of Florida.
Comments / 1