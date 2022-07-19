Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brevard

Brightline will test its trains at speeds of up to 79 mph Sunday through July 29 through Brevard County. It will affect crossings in Rockledge and Melbourne. Brightline’s construction team will continue to work on its Orlando extension, increasing maximum speeds to 79 mph in Brevard County to integrate a new second railroad track into the corridor. The work, known as a signal and track cutover, will affect the seven railroad crossings.

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO