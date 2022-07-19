ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brevard

WESH
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued...

www.wesh.com

Comments / 1

Related
sebastiandaily.com

Active fire moving northwest near I-95

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an active fire is active in the buffer area located North of County Road 512 and West of I-95. The fire is moving northwest and currently extends into Brevard County. Fire Rescue is on scene and no persons or homes have...
newsdaytonabeach.com

Severe Weather Strikes Volusia, Flagler Counties on Tuesday

Areas across Volusia and Flagler counties Tuesday night were hit by severe weather, resulting in damage to certain areas. New Smyrna Beach alone had two people struck by lightning with one being rushed to Halifax Hospital in critical condition. CPR was performed on this resident by a good samaritan until paramedics arrived.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Brevard#Seminole#Flagler
WESH

27-year-old man hit by lightning in New Smyrna Beach in grave condition

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Loved ones say the 27-year-old victim was unresponsive for a full 20 minutes before being revived at Halifax Health. They say doctors tell them his condition is grave, but they won't give up hope. “We still have hope. Hope is the last thing you lose,”...
spacecoastdaily.com

YOUR VIEW: A Luxury Hotel or a Clean Lagoon?

“What drew my family here is what draws most visitors to the Space Coast. It is the beach, the lagoon, and space travel. It is not a luxury hotel. There are lots of places to go for a luxury hotel. What Brevard County has is much more valuable.”. Growing up...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

2 struck by lightning in New Smyrna Beach, officials say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — As the rainy season continues across Central Florida, we know it typically comes with severe lightning, which is no joke. Two people were struck by lightning in New Smyrna Beach Tuesday afternoon and first responders say going inside is the only safe bet. A...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
vieravoice.com

Brightline testing speed to affect traffic in Rockledge, Melbourne

Brightline will test its trains at speeds of up to 79 mph Sunday through July 29 through Brevard County. It will affect crossings in Rockledge and Melbourne. Brightline’s construction team will continue to work on its Orlando extension, increasing maximum speeds to 79 mph in Brevard County to integrate a new second railroad track into the corridor. The work, known as a signal and track cutover, will affect the seven railroad crossings.
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

Orange County opening 5 new schools this year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some areas of the country are lucky to get a new school every 10 years, but Orange County is opening five new schools this year alone. The cost? A combined $152 million and it was all paid for with money from developers and a special tax approved by the people of Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials: Vehicle crashes into Orlando residence

ORLANDO, Fla. — A vehicle crashed into an Orlando home on Thursday night. The 22-year-old man driving the vehicle crashed at 10:45 p.m. on Beverly Court, according to the Orlando Fire Department. The vehicle struck a living room when it crashed. The driver was trapped but was able to...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

26-year-old motorcyclist killed in Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old West Virginia man was killed during a crash in Brevard County Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man was riding his motorcycle south along U.S. Highway 1, driving over the speed limit, troopers said. [TRENDING: Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Month returns...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Massive Meth Ring Busted in Volusia County

A huge methamphetamine trafficking organization was shut down in a joint effort by the Volusia Bureau of Investigation (VBI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Volusia Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday. The operation was reportedly headed up by Christina Guess, a former corrections officer for the state of Florida.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy