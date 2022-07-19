Chipotle closes Augusta restaurant amid workers' union drive
By Maine Public
mainepublic.org
3 days ago
Chipotle Mexican Grill has closed its Augusta location on the same day the restaurant's workers say they planned to appear before a federal board for a hearing on their unionization drive. The workers said they received an email early Tuesday morning from the company, informing them of the decision...
The weekend is upon us, and with it comes plenty of chances to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend with this weekend's edition of things to do in Maine. Whether you are visiting Maine for the weekend or are a Mainer, you are sure to find something to do this weekend. As is always the case, I can't mention every single event happening this weekend as there are always many events going on in our state. Feel free to mention an event I didn't mention that you are aware of in the comments for others to look into. All events are family-friendly and some are free, while others charge an admission fee. For every event, I always make sure to mention admission charges if there are any, so you can choose if it's an event within your budget. So make sure you grab your sunscreen, bug spray, sunglasses, and something cold to drink to keep hydrated outside in this weekend's heat. Have a great weekend and enjoy the events, everyone.
A detainee at Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta has been found after he escaped from the facility. According to CBS 13 news, police 32-year-old Anthony Waack was assigned to the group home on July 13th and escaped within 24 hours. He was tracked to a homeless camp outside Manchester, New...
An 8-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after nearly drowning in Bear Pond in Turner. Local resident Tina Ouellette told the Sun Journal that she was at Bear Pond Beach around 3 p.m. when a girl was in distress while swimming. Ouellette said a young man pulled...
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has found fault with the way a Rockland long term care facility dealt with the passing of a resident. According to WMTW, a resident at Woodlands Memory Care entered a secured courtyard at around 6:40 PM on December 18th, 2021. It was first noticed that the resident was missing at about 8:20 PM. When the resident was found, at about 8:40 PM, the resident was immediately wrapped in blankets and paramedics were called.
Crowds of locals and tourists fill Maine's most popular beach destinations throughout the summer. But for some, the hustle and bustle of those beaches is just a little too much to handle. So if you're up for the extra drive, and perhaps a little hike as well, you can enjoy some of Maine's more exclusive (and secluded) beaches.
STANDISH, Maine — Police have confirmed that a 9-year-old girl died after severe weather in Standish caused a tree to fall on the car she was in on Thursday afternoon. Captain Donald Foss of the Cumberland County Sherriff's Office confirmed the incident happened near the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish.
STANDISH, Maine — Strong and severe storms moved through Maine Thursday afternoon and evening, knocking down trees, branches and power lines. As of 8:00 p.m., Central Maine Power reported 11,192 customers without power. More than half were in Cumberland County. York and Oxford counties were also hit hard. Emergency...
Twelve, a hot new restaurant in Portland Maine, opened on July 14th. I was there the following night. I had the prix fixe menu, which was $82 per person without drinks. While everything was delicious, the best items on the menu were the desserts.
NORTH JAY, Maine (WMTW) - Police say a woman died and another was critically hurt in a crash on Route 4 in North Jay on Wednesday morning. Police say two cars hit head-on near the intersection with Maxwell Road. Gaylene Rich, 69, of Livermore, died on the way to the hospital.
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland Police are telling people camping in city parks to pack up and leave. The number of homeless campers more than doubled over the weekend in Deering Oaks Park. Police gave campers 24-hour notice, but so far, they've taken no action to remove the campsites. One...
LifeFlight of Maine responded to a medical emergency around 8:43 a.m. in Boothbay Harbor. The helicopter landed at Boothbay Region High School’s Sherman Field where first responders awaited to help with transport. Details of the emergency are not available.
SANFORD, Maine — Sanford Police continues to investigate and look for three people who have not been seen in weeks. Jill Sidebotham, 28, 38-year-old Nicholas Hansen and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia Hansen left Sanford to go camping in the Phillips area, which is 2 1/2 hours from Sanford on June 28. Police now say they have surveillance video showing the trio at the Coos Canyon Campground in Byron on June 29.
PORTLAND, Maine — A man suspected of killing his girlfriend in a hit-and-run at Acadia National Park is now in custody. The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of 35-year-old Raymond Lester of Portland in Cancun, Mexico. Maine State Police charged Lester with murder for the hit-and-run death of...
In a Monday Facebook post put out by the Riley King Network, officials in New Hampshire are seeking the public's help locating a missing teenager. The Goffstown Police Department need your help finding and locating Veronica Landry. Veronica is a 17-year-old female from Goffstown, NH. Veronica was last seen on...
Lobsters won't be as expensive as you think.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. There’s no denying that prices for just about everything are skyrocketing. Whether at the grocery store or at the gas station, both consumers and businesses are feeling the pinch in their pocketbooks. Businesses often are hit with higher prices, and in turn, raise prices on customers in order to make up for this difference, and yet businesses can only raise prices so much before customers simply stop shopping with them. One local restaurant has watched prices increase dramatically, and yet instead of waiting around for prices to only surge higher, it decided to be proactive.
LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man is accused of murdering a Massachusetts man. Police found 20-year-old John Paquin suffering from gunshot wounds on Howe Street Sunday night. Mark John Sinclair, 28, of Lewiston has been charged with murder. “When we heard the gunshots, they came out to check the...
PORTLAND, Maine — After investigating a death at Cumberland County Jail and notifying next of kin, local and state officials have identified the man who died as 65-year-old Kevin Whitford, Portland Police Dept. spokesperson David Singer told NEWS CENTER Maine Tuesday. Whitford was found unresponsive in his cell by...
RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - A New Gloucester man was killed in a crash in Rumford on Monday. Rumford police were called to Route 232 just after 12:30 p.m. for a crash. When they arrived, they found the driver of the Sterling dump truck, 46-year-old Randy Drouin, dead. Pictures show the...
WINTHROP, Maine — Monday marks 33 years since a woman from Winthrop was found dead in Franconia, New Hampshire. The 1989 killing of Pamela Webb, who was 32 at the time, has never been solved. Webb was last seen alive on July 1, 1989. Her blue 1981 Chevy pickup...
According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, two people were critically injured in a Wednesday morning crash on Route 4 in North Jay. The crash happened near the intersection of Route 4 and Maxwell Road. Two people, one in each vehicle, had to be extracted by EMTs. According to the article,...
