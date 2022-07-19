ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipotle closes Augusta restaurant amid workers' union drive

By Maine Public
mainepublic.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChipotle Mexican Grill has closed its Augusta location on the same day the restaurant's workers say they planned to appear before a federal board for a hearing on their unionization drive. The workers said they received an email early Tuesday morning from the company, informing them of the decision...

www.mainepublic.org

The Maine Writer

Weekend events for July 23rd and 24th

The weekend is upon us, and with it comes plenty of chances to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend with this weekend's edition of things to do in Maine. Whether you are visiting Maine for the weekend or are a Mainer, you are sure to find something to do this weekend. As is always the case, I can't mention every single event happening this weekend as there are always many events going on in our state. Feel free to mention an event I didn't mention that you are aware of in the comments for others to look into. All events are family-friendly and some are free, while others charge an admission fee. For every event, I always make sure to mention admission charges if there are any, so you can choose if it's an event within your budget. So make sure you grab your sunscreen, bug spray, sunglasses, and something cold to drink to keep hydrated outside in this weekend's heat. Have a great weekend and enjoy the events, everyone.
101.9 The Rock

Girl Rescued from Drowning in Turner, Maine Pond

An 8-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after nearly drowning in Bear Pond in Turner. Local resident Tina Ouellette told the Sun Journal that she was at Bear Pond Beach around 3 p.m. when a girl was in distress while swimming. Ouellette said a young man pulled...
B98.5

Maine Care Facility Faces Fallout After Resident Dies In Snow

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has found fault with the way a Rockland long term care facility dealt with the passing of a resident. According to WMTW, a resident at Woodlands Memory Care entered a secured courtyard at around 6:40 PM on December 18th, 2021. It was first noticed that the resident was missing at about 8:20 PM. When the resident was found, at about 8:40 PM, the resident was immediately wrapped in blankets and paramedics were called.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Child dies in Standish during storm Thursday

STANDISH, Maine — Police have confirmed that a 9-year-old girl died after severe weather in Standish caused a tree to fall on the car she was in on Thursday afternoon. Captain Donald Foss of the Cumberland County Sherriff's Office confirmed the incident happened near the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish.
WMTW

Storms cause significant damage, knock out power in Maine

STANDISH, Maine — Strong and severe storms moved through Maine Thursday afternoon and evening, knocking down trees, branches and power lines. As of 8:00 p.m., Central Maine Power reported 11,192 customers without power. More than half were in Cumberland County. York and Oxford counties were also hit hard. Emergency...
wabi.tv

Maine woman killed in Jay head-on crash

NORTH JAY, Maine (WMTW) - Police say a woman died and another was critically hurt in a crash on Route 4 in North Jay on Wednesday morning. Police say two cars hit head-on near the intersection with Maxwell Road. Gaylene Rich, 69, of Livermore, died on the way to the hospital.
boothbayregister.com

LifeFlight responds to medical emergency

LifeFlight of Maine responded to a medical emergency around 8:43 a.m. in Boothbay Harbor. The helicopter landed at Boothbay Region High School’s Sherman Field where first responders awaited to help with transport. Details of the emergency are not available.
WMTW

Police confirm sighting of missing Sanford trio, search expands

SANFORD, Maine — Sanford Police continues to investigate and look for three people who have not been seen in weeks. Jill Sidebotham, 28, 38-year-old Nicholas Hansen and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia Hansen left Sanford to go camping in the Phillips area, which is 2 1/2 hours from Sanford on June 28. Police now say they have surveillance video showing the trio at the Coos Canyon Campground in Byron on June 29.
WMTW

Portland murder suspect arrested in Cancun, Mexico

PORTLAND, Maine — A man suspected of killing his girlfriend in a hit-and-run at Acadia National Park is now in custody. The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of 35-year-old Raymond Lester of Portland in Cancun, Mexico. Maine State Police charged Lester with murder for the hit-and-run death of...
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Buys Maine Wharf To Help You Save Money

Lobsters won't be as expensive as you think.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. There’s no denying that prices for just about everything are skyrocketing. Whether at the grocery store or at the gas station, both consumers and businesses are feeling the pinch in their pocketbooks. Businesses often are hit with higher prices, and in turn, raise prices on customers in order to make up for this difference, and yet businesses can only raise prices so much before customers simply stop shopping with them. One local restaurant has watched prices increase dramatically, and yet instead of waiting around for prices to only surge higher, it decided to be proactive.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man identified in Cumberland County Jail death

PORTLAND, Maine — After investigating a death at Cumberland County Jail and notifying next of kin, local and state officials have identified the man who died as 65-year-old Kevin Whitford, Portland Police Dept. spokesperson David Singer told NEWS CENTER Maine Tuesday. Whitford was found unresponsive in his cell by...
wabi.tv

Police identify Maine man killed in Rumford dump truck crash

RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - A New Gloucester man was killed in a crash in Rumford on Monday. Rumford police were called to Route 232 just after 12:30 p.m. for a crash. When they arrived, they found the driver of the Sterling dump truck, 46-year-old Randy Drouin, dead. Pictures show the...
WMTW

1989 murder of Maine woman remains unsolved

WINTHROP, Maine — Monday marks 33 years since a woman from Winthrop was found dead in Franconia, New Hampshire. The 1989 killing of Pamela Webb, who was 32 at the time, has never been solved. Webb was last seen alive on July 1, 1989. Her blue 1981 Chevy pickup...

