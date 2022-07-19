ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Civil war weekend at Genesee Country Village & Museum

By Hailie Higgins
 3 days ago
(Courtesy of Genesee Country Village & Museum)

MUMFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — History buffs, families, and residents looking to learn more about the Genesee Valley can head to Genesee Country Village & Museum this weekend for their Civil War Living History Weekend.

The event runs Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and aims to “delve into the nuanced history of the fight to end slavery and unite a nation.”

GCVM said they no longer host a battle reenactment, instead choosing to have historic interpreters, reenactors, and special guests retell the story of the civil war.

They present “immersive experiences stepped in the details of history that were relevant to New York and the Genesee Valley in the 1860s,” representatives from GCVM stated in a press release.

Visitors will get to watch a reenactment of Rochester’s first rally and flag raise in response to the Fort Sumter firing, see the Union Troops go through drills, wander through a military encampment, and more.

Speakers include the Sons and Daughters of Ham and Cheyney McKnight of Not Your Momma’s History, who will share stories of the impact the war had on all residents of New York.

Reenactors of President Abraham Lincoln and advocate Frederick Douglass will be present, describing how the two knew one another.

Visitors will be able to learn about the Elmira Prison Camp, explore 19th century medical practices, and discover how mourning rituals have changed over the years.

Tickets are available at the door, or online for a discount at https://www.gcv.org/events/civil-war/

Advanced purchase adult tickets are $23, seniors and students are $20, youth under aged 3 to 12 are $17, and children 2 and under are free.

Museum Members can attend for free and are guaranteed admission. Purchasing tickets online in advance is recommended – there will be a small additional fee for tickets purchased day-of at the door.

GCVM is comprised of the Historic Village, Nature Center, and John L Wehle Gallery, making it the largest living history museum in New York, and the third largest in the country.

#History Museum#Slavery#Civil War#Living History#Mumford#The Union Troops#The Elmira Prison Camp
