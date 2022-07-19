ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Six-Country African Study Shows COVID-19 Can Be Dangerous in Pregnancy

umaryland.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study involving hospitalized women in six African countries from the University of Maryland School of Medicine’s (UMSOM) Institute of Human Virology (IHV) showed that pregnant women with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, had double the risk of being admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and four-times the...

www.medschool.umaryland.edu

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
International Business Times

What Is Parechovirus? CDC Warns Of Infection Circulating Among US Infants

Authorities are warning of an infection that's been circulating among babies in the U.S. Called parechovirus (PeV), it can cause severe illness in very young infants. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been receiving reports of PeV in "neonates and young infants" in multiple states since May, the agency said in the Health Alert Network (HAN) health advisory it issued Tuesday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

Obesity and later motherhood pose threat to falling rates of death in pregnancy

Death rates among pregnant women could stall due to increasing levels of obesity and people starting motherhood in later life, researchers have suggested.A new study has identified the factors which put women at higher risk of severe illness during pregnancy including being an older mother, obesity and previous caesarean section.And researchers suggested that increasing prevalence of these risk factors could have combined to stall decades of progress in reducing maternal mortality in the UK.The new study examined maternal health outcomes in Scotland to assess who might be at higher risk of serious illness or complications – also known as maternal...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Local
Maryland Health
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Elle

NHS Doctors Will Be Trained To Stop Ignoring Women’s Pain Under New Government Plan

The UK government has unveiled a 10-year plan to ensure doctors stop ignoring women's pain in a bid to improve the NHS, which it says 'has been designed by men, for men'. Under the plan medical students will be required to take new exams focused on the menopause and common gynaecological disorders in order to advance the diagnosis and treatment of women's health issues.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The US Sun

Joe Biden shocks viewers by revealing cancer diagnosis – after having several skin lesions removed

PRESIDENT Joe Biden left viewers puzzled by revealing a cancer diagnosis. The president made the statement during his speech on Wednesday about a "climate emergency". Biden was describing the health effects of emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware, saying the plant had a bad "legacy" of "toxins, smog and greenhouse emissions."
CLAYMONT, DE
24/7 Wall St.

Most Obese States in the US

The obesity epidemic in the U.S. is a major health issue — it has been an issue for several decades and it doesn’t look like it’s on a path of getting better. Currently about a third of Americans are considered obese, a share that is projected to grow to almost half of adults by 2030, […]
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical School#Medical Students#Medical Research#African#Icu#Umsom
Fatherly

Healthy Pregnant Women Fart: Doctors On Why Pregnancy Gas Is Good

Scientists with unusual research priorities have demonstrated that couples who fart together tend to stay together. That’s good. What’s better for expecting parents is that pregnancy farts are real — and no, you can’t blame the baby kicking. Along with weird cravings, constipation, and a few suitcases’ worth of prenatal vitamins, pregnant people get gas. Thanks to hormonal and physiological changes, they wind up farting, burping, and bloating for two. So if you’re left wondering “why am I so gassy?” let us reassure you that gas during pregnancy is common, healthy, and nothing to be ashamed of. Let it rip.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Autistic Individuals Have Worryingly High Rates of Chronic Health Conditions

New study reveals autistic people have worse health and healthcare. According to a recent University of Cambridge study, autistic people are more likely to experience long-term mental and physical health disorders. Additionally, autistic people report that their healthcare is of worse quality than that of others. These discoveries, which were reported in the journal Molecular Autism, have profound important implications for the healthcare and support of autistic individuals.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
WebMD

CDC Warns About Potentially Deadly Virus in Infants

July 15, 2022 – The potentially fatal parechovirus is now circulating in multiple states, causing fevers, seizures, and sepsis-like symptoms, including confusion and extreme pain, according to the CDC. Human parechoviruses are common in children, and most have been infected before they start kindergarten, the CDC said. Between ages...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

I'm a Doctor Who Cares for Newborns. I’m Nervous After the End of Roe

In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, I feel an ominous cloud of governmental reach looming over my work as a neonatologist. Supporting families whose fetuses and babies have severe congenital disabilities—America’s leading cause of infant mortality—requires careful, compassionate, and complex health care. Because access to pregnancy termination for these fetal diagnoses is constricting in many states, the number of babies born annually with congenital disabilities in the U.S.—already at 120,000 per year—is expected to grow. Some neonatologists and bioethicists have long worried that laws that aimed to afford all infants specific legal protections, enacted under Presidents Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump, could interfere with our ability to support our patients and their parents in these cases. The current tide of judicial upheaval makes this concern more palpable.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WebMD

The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
HEALTH
The Weather Channel

Being COVID-19 Positive During Pregnancy Can Raise Risk of Death by Four Times, New Study Shows

Pregnant women with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, had double the risk of being admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), according to a study. The study, published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal, showed that pregnant women with COVID-19 also had four times the risk of dying in-hospital than those who did not have the infectious disease.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Glamour

Tripping Through Motherhood: How Some Women Are Using Ketamine to Treat Postpartum Depression

After her youngest child was born, Sam* struggled to find any joy in motherhood. “I felt like a ghost,” she says. At her lowest point Sam fantasized about getting in her car and leaving her baby forever. “When I couldn’t tell myself confidently that I wouldn’t get in the car and drive away and never come back, I told my partner and called psychiatrists, begging for help.”
WOMEN'S HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Man Infected With Brain-Eating Amoeba After Visiting Iowa Beach

A Missouri man has been confirmed to have a rare life-threatening infection of the brain, which health authorities believe he acquired while swimming at the Lake of Three Fires State Park in Taylor County, Iowa. As a precautionary response, the beach that provides access to the lake will be closed temporarily to swimmers, the Iowa Department of Public Health said Friday.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy