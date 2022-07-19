ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scoville-Meno donates to local catholic school

By Pat Giblin
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Scoville-Meno Family of Dealerships recently announced a $4,000 donation to Seton Catholic Central’s St. John the Evangelist School.

The donation will fund the school’s new K-2 science program which includes brand new science kits for the students to use.

The donation was made possible through a $2,000 National Automobile Dealers Foundation grant awarded to Stephen Scoville, an ambassador of the foundation. Scoville-Meno also matched the grant amount with their own $2,000 donation.

Scoville-Meno CEO Steve Scoville and President Jake Scoville are both graduates of St. John’s and Seton Catholic Central. They are excited to have the opportunity to help their alma mater.

“We are pleased to provide this support and truly hope the students will benefit from these new science kits being provided,” said the duo.

