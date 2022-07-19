ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man serving time on gun charges accused in 2007 slaying

By Associated Press
A man serving time in federal prison on weapons charges is now accused of killing an Alabama teenager in 2007, police said Tuesday.

Jhordis Deshon Woods, 39, was charged in the fatal shooting of Shaywanna Robinson, 16, who was killed when someone burst into a residence, fired a single shot and fled, authorities said.

Authorities didn't say how Woods was linked to the case so many years later, and court records weren't immediately available with details.

It wasn't clear whether Woods had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

A federal judge sentenced Woods to almost eight years in prison in 2017 after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in illegal possession of two guns. That conviction, which stemmed from a marijuana investigation in 2016, wasn't linked to Woods' arrest in the shooting death, police said.

Woods has been transferred to the jail in Mobile, where he previously lived, from a federal lockup in Sumter County, Florida, news outlets reported.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego's largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

